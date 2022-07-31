Bendigo cyclist Nate Hadden scores big win in Belgium

Bendigo cyclist Nate Hadden has wrapped up a stint in Europe with a bold win at the 2022 Gistel Jr in Belgium.
Hadden was first across the line of the 96.7km kermesse in two hours 13 minutes and 39 seconds, ahead of Amo Vanhaecke (BEL) and Yarno Van Herck who rounded out the podium.
Fellow Bendigo rider Jamie Coles was also in action, finishing in 32 seconds behind Hadden in 13th position.
Hadden's win comes just days after the junior cyclist had a disappointing mechanical failure which ended his hopes at UCI race earlier in the week.
Both Hadden and Coles are now about to head back to Australia and will be in action on home soil at next week's Bendigo District Cycling Club Mark Symons Memorial Handicap over 82km.
Meanwhile in other cycling news, Bendigo teenager Alessia McCaig was just 0.356 of a second away from winning a bronze medal in her first event at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
The 19-year-old and her Australian team-mates finished fourth in the team sprint on day one of the track cycling action in Birmingham.
