Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo cyclist Nate Hadden scores big win in Belgium

AP
By Anthony Pinda
July 31 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOP STEP: Nate Hadden celebrates on the podium after winning the 2022 Gistel Jr in Belgium.

Bendigo cyclist Nate Hadden has wrapped up a stint in Europe with a bold win at the 2022 Gistel Jr in Belgium.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.