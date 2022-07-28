Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged two Ballarat men following an armed robbery in Hepburn Springs on Tuesday.
Investigators have been told a man and a woman were sitting in a parked vehicle outside a business on Mineral Spring Reserve Road when a blue sedan pulled up at around 6.30am on July 26.
Advertisement
Two men exited the sedan, allegedly armed with a firearm and an axe, and demanded the victims hand over their mobile phones and wallets.
The men allegedly left the scene with the victims' items.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
Detectives executed a search warrant in Sebastopol on Thursday and arrested two men.
A 22-year-old Wendouree man and a 30-year-old Sebastopol man have been charged with armed robbery and were both remanded to appear before Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.