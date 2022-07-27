A TRUCK driver will face a committal hearing at a Bendigo court next month over a fatal collision at Derby.
The crash occurred on the east side of the Calder Highway, between Bridgewater and Marong, about 6pm on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
A small orange truck allegedly crashed into the rear of a green Jeep SUV that was parked on the side of the freeway.
The driver and sole occupant of the Jeep, a 44-year-old Queensland man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital.
He died about two weeks later, on Saturday, December 11, 2021.
Victoria Police have charged the driver of the truck, a 25-year-old Melton West man, with dangerous driving causing death, careless driving and failing to drive within a marked lane.
The driver will appear before the Bendigo Magistrates Court on August 31.
