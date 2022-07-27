HDFNL: Century of goals in season to savour for North Bendigo's Riddick

READ MORE: Last weekend's HDFNL wrap
NORTH Bendigo under-18 coach Tony Keating believes Cody Riddick's 100-goal milestone achievement is testament to the hours of hard work the young forward has put in honing his craft.
Riddick reached the goalkicking century for the North Bendigo under-18s last Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Lockington-Bamawm United in the Heathcote District league.
Starting the game on 97 goals for the season, Riddick didn't take long to tick off the three he needed for the ton, bringing up the milestone in the first quarter with a set-shot.
Riddick ended the day with a haul of five goals and 102 for the season so far and, according to the club, becoming just the second North Bendigo under-18 player to kick a ton alongside Jamie Hartley.
"He just loves getting on the training track and kicking for goal. He is one of those players who is first on and last off the track and is continuously working on his game," Keating said on Wednesday.
"For his age he is an absolute freak of a talent with his goal sense and he has shown that at senior level as well."
As well as Riddick's 102 goals in the under-18s this year he has also slotted 16 in eight senior games, including seven against Elmore in round two.
"We were talking in the social rooms after the game about the last time an 18-year-old kicked seven goals in a senior game for the club and no-one could put their finger on when the last time would have been," North Bendigo senior coach Rob Bennett said after Riddick's seven-goal bag against the Bloods.
Earlier that day on April 16 Riddick had also kicked 10 goals for the Bulldogs in the under-18 game.
Riddkick's under-18 goalkicking frenzy for the Bulldogs began on the opening day of the season when he booted 15 against Heathcote at Atkins Street.
That opening day onslaught is among four double-figure bags Riddick has kicked this year, with his 10 against Elmore in round two, 16 against Heathcote in round 13 and 12 against Huntly in round 15 also his biggest days in front of the sticks.
"I've spoken to him at times about having a night off training every now and then because he just puts in so much work," Keating said.
"I remember there was one weekend where he played three games in two days... under-18s and seniors with North Bendigo on the Saturday and then inter-league the following day.
"I wanted him to take that Tuesday night off training after that weekend and have a spell, but when I turned up there he was out there on the track running around and kicking goals."
With Riddick spearheading the attack, the Bulldogs sit on top of the HDFNL's under-18 ladder with two rounds remaining in what has been a remarkable turnaround after going through winless in last year's shortened season.
"He's not a tall full-forward, but he has a nice reach and is a one-grab player. He has such a nice set of hands and when he's anywhere within 40m he barely misses a shot at goal," Keating said.
"To do what he has done this year in getting to 100 goals is a great achievement and certainty testament to all the work he puts in on the track. He should be very proud."
Season-opener -
v Heathcote
Total: 15
Season: 15
.........................................
Rd 1 - v Colbinabbin
Total: 7
Season: 22
.........................................
Rd 2 - v Elmore
Total: 10
Season: 32
.........................................
Rd 3 - v White Hills
Total: 2
Season: 34
.........................................
Rd 5 - v Leitchville-
Gunbower
Total: 4
Season: 38
.........................................
Rd 6 - v Huntly
Total: 6
Season: 44
.........................................
Rd 7 - v LBU
Total: 3
Season: 47
.........................................
Rd 8 - v Mount Pleasant
Total: 3
Season: 50
.........................................
Rd 10 - v Colbinabbin
Total: 1
Season: 51
.........................................
Rd 11 - v Elmore
Total: 7
Season: 58
.........................................
Rd 12 - v White Hills
Total: 3
Season: 61
.........................................
Rd 13 - v Heathcote
Total: 16
Season: 77
.........................................
Rd 14 - v Leitchville-
Gunbower
Total: 8
Season: 85
.........................................
Rd 15 - v Huntly
Total: 12
Season: 97
.........................................
Rd 16 - v LBU
Total: 5
Season: 102
.........................................
1. North Bendigo - 56
2. White Hills - 52
3. LBU - 36
4. Colbinabbin - 32
5. L'ville-Gunbower - 28
6. Huntly - 20
7. Elmore - 20
8. Mount Pleasant - 12
9. Heathcote - 0
.........................................
Round 17
LBU v Colbinabbin
Mount Pleasant v North Bendigo
Huntly v Elmore
Leitchville-Gunbower v White Hills
Heathcote bye
