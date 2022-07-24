Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

HDFNL: Demons put themselves in box seat to play finals after win over Saints

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated July 24 2022 - 7:05am, first published 12:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EYES ON THE BALL: White Hills' veteran Gavin Bowles during Saturday's seven-point win over Heathcote at Scott Street. The Demons are now well-positioned to finish fiffh on the ladder. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.