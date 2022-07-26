BENDIGO school children lost some beloved chickens earlier this month when an intruder broke in, killed some of the birds and stole the remaining animals.
Police are now investigating the incident of theft and animal cruelty at White Hills Primary School on July 13, around 7pm. A police spokesperson said an unknown male is believed to have attended the school and jumped the fence of the school's chicken coop.
Police said he then killed a number of chickens before fleeing the scene with some of the remaining birds.
The man was perceived to be of small build and was wearing a white hooded-top.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300.
White Hill Primary School has been contacted for contact.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
