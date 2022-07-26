Greater Bendigo has recorded 290 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is currently sitting at 1682.
Advertisement
The majority of the new infections were linked to the 3550, 3551, 3555, 3556 postcodes. Heathcote reported seven new infections in the last 24 hours.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 39 COVID patients in hospital, 16 of those in its respiratory ward.
There are currently three patients in ICU.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 182 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded eight and 28 new infections respectively, while Gannawarra and Loddon had 13 each.
Campaspe Shire (80), Mount Alexander (39) and the Macedon Ranges (103) also saw additional infections.
Victoria's daily coronavirus infections have come through this morning and the state reported 12,339 new on Tuesday.
The data indicated there were 2078 more daily cases than the Department of Health reported on Monday, and it brings the number of active cases in Victoria to 70,378.
Currently 869 people in hospital across the state, 39 in the ICU and 12 on ventilators.
Forty people have died with the virus both in the last 24-hours and some historic cases.
Of those aged 16 and over, 69 per cent have received three coronavirus vaccines.
Macedon Ranges police are seeking information about the location of Dean Johnson.
He has an outstanding warrant and is known to frequent Ballarat, Bendigo and the Macedon Ranges areas.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Johnson, contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000, or contact the Lancefield/Kyneton Police Station on 5429 2000.
Advertisement
Good morning Bendigo! Health reporter Alex Gretgrix back in the hot seat - or cold if we're talking weather - to bring you the latest news this morning.
Unfortunately I couldn't start this blog off with the most positive news in the world, but at least I can help you prepare for the day with today's weather forecast.
After a very, VERY wet day yesterday, Bendigonians won't see as much rain, but are told to prepare for some showers throughout the day.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the city will see a partly cloudy day with a slight chance of showers and a top temperature of 11 degrees.
Winds will be set in a westerly direction and be 20 to 30 km/hr tending southwesterly and 15 to 25 km/hr in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late evening.
Advertisement
For other parts of the region, Castlemaine could see a bit of hail and maybe even snow if you're high enough above sea level.
With a top temperature sitting at 10 degrees, the north central area should be prepared for a cloudy day and an 80 per cent chance of rain.
Snow could fall above 900 metres and there is a possibility of small hail during the morning and afternoon.
In the north of the state, Echuca could see a wet and windy day also with a top temperature of 13 degrees.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.