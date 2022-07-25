Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo can send this straight to the pool room - rare praise for bogan culture within our fair city

JS
By Julieanne Strachan
Updated July 25 2022 - 8:06am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INSTANT CELEBRITIES: Ashley Ferguson, Jesse Annand and Billy Phillips of Bendigo Beaurepaires will make their television debut tonight, representing Australian bogans. Picture: BRENDAN MCCARTHY

BENDIGO tyre fitters and mechanics are poised to put our fair city on the map tomorrow night, when they weigh in on the culture wars for the Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked television program.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JS

Julieanne Strachan

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.