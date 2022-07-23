SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's senior football results across the region

Kyneton 19.24 (138) def Kangaroo Flat 11.9 (75)
South Bendigo 20.16 (136) def Castlemaine 5.9 (39)
Gisborne 17.14 (116) def Strathfieldsaye 8.10 (58)
Golden Square 15.15 (105) def Sandhurst 4.12 (36)
Eaglehawk 19.12 (126) def Maryborough 6.6 (42)
Colbinabbin 10.15 (75) def Huntly 9.7 (61)
LBU 15.15 (105) def North Bendigo 9.13 (67)
White Hills 13.10 (88) def Heathcote 12.9 (81)
Elmore def Leitchville-Gunbower
Maiden Gully YCW 20.16 (136) def Calivil United 4.7 (31)
Pyramid Hill 10.19 (79) def Mitiamo 11.8 (74)
BL-Serpentine 15.13 (103) def Newbridge 8.7 (55)
Marong 39.14 (248) def Inglewood 4.5 (29) - Brandyn Grenfell 18 goals
Birchip-Watchem 14.16 (100) def Wycheproof-Narraport 7.6 (48)
St Arnaud 8.3 (51) def Charlton 2.2 (14)
Donald 12.14 (86) def Wedderburn 10.6 (66)
Sea Lake Nandaly 26.17 (173) def Boort 3.6 (24)
Carisbrook 23.12 (150) def Maldon 7.7 (49)
Trentham 8.11 (59) def Natte Bealiba 6.2 (38)
Talbot 10.8 (68) def Avoca 3.6 (24)
Navarre 9.9 (63) def Lexton 4.0 (24)
Harcourt 20.14 (134) def Royal Park 2.1 (13)
Campbells Creek 12.9 (81) def Rovers 12.8 (80)
Dunolly 9.14 (68) def Newstead 6.8 (44)
A-GRADE
Sandhurst 89 d Golden Square 30
Gisborne 61 d Strathfieldsaye 14
Kyneton 29 lt Kangaroo Flat 64
Eaglehawk 50 lt Maryborough 51
Castlemaine 45 d South Bendigo 27
A-RESERVE
Sandhurst 44 d Golden Square 31
Gisborne 52 d Strathfieldsaye 31
Kyneton 27 lt Kangaroo Flat 78
Castlemaine 29 lt South Bendigo 35
B-GRADE
Sandhurst v Golden Square N/A
Gisborne 34 d Strathfieldsaye 28
Kyneton 35 lt Kangaroo Flat 46
Eaglehawk 37 d Maryborough 30
Castlemaine 15 lt South Bendigo 59
B-RESERVE
Sandhurst v Golden Square N/A
Gisborne 59 d Strathfieldsaye 27
Kyneton 12 lt Kangaroo Flat 59
Eaglehawk 61 d Maryborough 22
Castlemaine 38 lt South Bendigo 48
17-and-under
Sandhurst 61 d Golden Square 26
Gisborne 61 d Strathfieldsaye 14
Kyneton v Kangaroo Flat N/A
Eaglehawk Maryborough N/A
Castlemaine 44 d South Bendigo 23
HEATHCOTE DFNL
A-GRADE
White Hills 56 d Heathcote 31
Colbinabbin 50 d Huntly 37
Elmore 73 d Leitchville-Gunbower 31
North Bendigo 35 lt LBU 53
A-RESERVE
White Hills 61 d Heathcote 27
Colbinabbin 59 d Huntly 47
Elmore 59 d Leitchville-Gunbower 27
North Bendigo 30 d LBU 27
B-GRADE
White Hills 57 d Heathcote 37
Colbinabbin 60 d Huntly 52
Elmore 58 d Leitchville-Gunbower 31
North Bendigo 36 d LBU 29
B-RESERVE
White Hills 64 d Heathcote 13
Colbinabbin 12 lt Huntly 68
Elmore 42 lt Leitchville-Gunbower 53
North Bendigo 16 lt LBU 25
17-and-under
White Hills 31 lt Heathcote 32
Colbinabbin 37 d Huntly 30
Elmore 36 dr Leitchville-Gunbower 36
North Bendigo 17 lt LBU 51
15-and-under
White Hills 24 d Heathcote 15
Colbinabbin 17 lt Huntly 46
Elmore 44 d Leitchville-Gunbower 12
North Bendigo 22 lt LBU 25
LODDON VALLEY FNL
A-GRADE
Pyramid Hill 33 lt Mitiamo 49
MGYCW 58 d Calivil United 47
Newbridge 80 d BL-Serpentine 22
B-GRADE
Pyramid Hill 29 lt Mitiamo 30
MGYCW 49 d Calivil United 39
Marong 68 d Inglewood 36
Newbridge 69 d BL-Serpentine 22
C-GRADE
Pyramid Hill 55 d Mitiamo 21
MGYCW 72 d Calivil United 30
Marong 52 d Inglewood 34
Newbridge 26 lt BL-Serpentine 49
C-RESERVE
Pyramid Hill 21 lt Mitiamo 22
MGYCW 52 d Calivil United 22
Marong 56 d Inglewood 12
Newbridge 17 d BL-Serpentine 8
17-and-under
MGYCW 31 lt Calivil United 35
Newbridge 34 d BL-Serpentine 33
15-and-under
Pyramid Hill 51 d Mitiamo 16
MGYCW 37 d Calivil United 35
Marong 72 d Inglewood 28
A GRADE: Charlton 57 def St Arnaud 21, Boort 37 def Sea Lake Nandaly 34, Wedderburn 68 def Donald 30, Wycheproof-Narraport 43 def Birchip-Watchem 29.
B GRADE: Charlton 48 def St Arnaud 21, Boort 53 def Sea Lake Nandaly 19, Wedderburn 55 def Donald 39, Birchip-Watchem 43 def Wycheproof-Narraport 38.
C GRADE: St Arnaud 42 def Charlton 19, Sea Lake Nandaly 51 def Boort 17, Wedderburn 40 def Donald 22, Wycheproof-Narraport 33 def Birchip-Watchem 32.
17-UNDER A: St Arnaud 52 def Charlton 10, Birchip-Watchem 35 def Wycheproof-Narraport 17.
17-UNDER B: Boort 54 def Sea Lake Nandaly 1.
14-UNDER: Wedderburn 20 def Donald 7, Boort 21 def Sea Lake Nandaly 14, St Arnaud 27 def Charlton 16, Birchip-Watchem 23 def Wycheproof-Narraport 9.
