Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Pioneers hold off Knights in NAB League thriller

By Adam Bourke
July 24 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree.

The Bendigo Pioneers edged out the Northern Knights by one point to claim their second NAB League win of the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.