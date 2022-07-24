LVFNL: Eagles' Turner produces memorable forward cameo in 300th milestone game

MAIDEN Gully YCW's Steve Turner and Bears Lagoon-Serpentine's Andrew Gladman both celebrated 300-game milestones with wins in the Loddon Valley league on Saturday.
Turner savoured a 300th game to remember in the Eagles' big win over Calivil United, while Gladman was influential in his 300th club game for the Bears against Newbridge.
Turner joked in the lead-up to his milestone game that rather than the key defender he has played the bulk of his career at the Eagles as, he is instead a "forward who has been starved of opportunity".
And considering what unfolded in the final quarter against the Demons, it's hard to argue.
With the game well in control of the Eagles at three quarter-time, Turner was moved from defence to attack in the final term and delivered a cameo that will go down in club folklore.
Turner grasped his rare forward opportunity with both hands, booting six goals in the last term in the Eagles' 20.16 (136) to 4.7 (31) win at Maiden Gully.
"Kicking six goals certainly wasn't part of my expectations coming into today," Turner said.
"It was nice to slot through the first goal, which topped off the day nicely, then to get another one was even better... and then it kept rolling on."
Before Saturday Turner, 41, estimates the most goals he'd kicked in a game during his senior career had been three.
Fittingly in his 300th milestone game - played in front of his 2002 premiership team-mates who were holding a 20-year reunion - he was named the best player for the Eagles in the 105-point win.
"The boys really showed up to play today. Their effort was great and I thought our forward half pressure was probably the best it has been all year," Turner said.
"The boys were all switched on and went about their footy in a really good way.
"It was nice for the group to put in that effort on the field and play so well. You couldn't have scripted a better day for how it all turned out on and off the field."
Coincidentally, Turner has now beaten Calivil United in each of his 200, 250 and 300-game milestone games for the Eagles.
The game was already done and dusted by half-time when the Eagles led by 63 points, 10.11 to 1.2.
As well as Turner's six goals, the Eagles also had Jason Butty kick five, while Brayden Aitken, Matt Gilmore, coach Wayne Mitrovic and Corey Walsh kicked two each.
Jack Burns was named the best for the Demons.
Andrew Gladman kicked three goals in club game No.300 as Bears Lagoon-Serpentine moved a step closer to nailing down its finals berth with a 49-point win over Newbridge.
The game had been up for grabs at three quarter-time with the Bears leading by three points.
But it was all one-way traffic in the final term as the Bears slammed on eight goals to one to finish comfortable 15.13 (103) to 8.6 (54) winners and remain two games inside the top five with three rounds to play.
As well as Gladman's three goals in his milestone match, Josh Taig also kicked three, while coach Justin Laird (two goals) was named best.
The Maroons were left to lament a missed opportunity to secure their fourth win of the season given the game was there for the taking going into the last quarter.
"We threw everything we had at them, but we just ran out of legs in that last quarter," Newbridge coach Luke Freeman said.
"They kicked a couple of goals early in that last quarter and got a bit of confidence and went on with it from there.
"I'm proud of the way the boys went about it for three quarters, but you don't win games just off three quarters of effort... you've got to finish the job off."
Caleb Argus and inclusion Caleb Sanders led the better players for the Maroons, who had Ryan Burt and Chris Dixon kick two goals each.
For the second time this season Pyramid Hill has defeated Mitiamo by a kick.
The Bulldogs came from 20 points down at three quarter-time to clinch a five-point victory at home, winning 10.19 (79) to 11.8 (74).
The match-winning goal was kicked by the Bulldogs' Ashton Dye.
With 90 seconds remaining in the game and Mitiamo ahead by one point, Dye after taking a mark nailed a long-range set-shot from outside 50 in what was the final score of the game.
The Superoos had been poised to claim their first scalp of note of the season when they led 10.7 to 6.11 at three quarter-time.
However, following a stern talking-to from coach Nathan Fitzpatrick at three quarter-time the Bulldogs surged in the final term, kicking the first three goals to grab the lead.
Against the tide of play the Superoos answered with a goal to Jay Reynolds to regain the advantage before Dye launched his match-winning goal to cap a stirring fightback by the Bulldogs.
"To be under pressure and come through in that type of game I think is really important for us moving forward," Fitzpatrick said.
"We flicked a few magnets in the last quarter... Dylan Collis played the majority of the game at half-back and went forward in the last quarter and was super. He would have had 15 touches in the last quarter, kicked a goal and set-up a goal."
The Bulldogs' goalkicking radar has been off target in both games against the Superoos this year.
Pyramid Hill's 10.19 on Saturday followed its 5.22 against the Superoos in round six when it won by four points.
As well as Collis playing a starring role in the win for the Bulldogs, forward Mitch Cheesman also had a telling impact kicking four goals.
The encounter was yet another down-to-the-wire contest for the Superoos, who have now been involved in seven games decided by less than two goals, winning five and losing two.
"We were in a good position at three quarter-time, but basic skill errors and some bad mistakes in that last quarter really cost us in the end," Mitiamo coach Marcus McKern said.
"It wasn't through a lack of effort in that last quarter, it was just our basic errors that allowed Pyramid to get back in the hunt."
Reynolds (five) and Lucas Matthews (four) combined for nine of the 11 goals for the Superoos, who named full-back Daniel Mowat best followed by gun on-ballers Doug Thomas and Lee Dale.
Despite the loss, the Superoos are still a game clear in third position.
Marong full-forward Brandyn Grenfell took a massive step towards breaking the Loddon Valley league goalkicking record with the competition's biggest haul for 19 years.
Inglewood had no answer to the dominance of Grenfell, who banged home 18 goals in the Panthers' thumping 219-point win, 39.14 (248) to 4.5 (29).
Grenfell - who would have to be a short-priced Harding Medal favourite - has 129 goals from 14 games this year and is now just 11 away from the league record of 140 set by Bridgewater's Peter Collins in 1982.
Grenfell's 18 goals were the most in an LVFNL game since 2003 - a year in which five players all kicked at least 18 against Dunolly.
Marong led by 79 points at half-time, 14.9 to 2.2, before adding 25 goals to two in the second half at home.
The Panthers kicked 13 goals in the third quarter and 12 in the last as they broke the 200-point mark for the second week in a row after kicking 218 against Newbridge seven days earlier.
The Panthers have now kicked a remarkably accurate 73.28 in their past two games.
"I thought we were a bit flat early and to Inglewood's credit they really came to play in the first half and were very physical," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"I thought after half-time our pressure was a lot better, we moved the ball better, played with a bit more risk and got some good looks in the forward half."
While Grenfell booted a bag of 18 goals, the Panthers had 10 other players kick goals, including the trio of Kain Robins (five), Cory Jacobs (four) and Ryley Taylor (four) who combined for 13. Ben Gregg (knee) is an injury concern out of the game for the Panthers.
On a day where the Blues would have hoped lopsided scorelines like Saturday were in the past, Charlie Ingram was named their best.
Pyramid Hill Seniors 2.2 4.10 6.11 10.19 (79)
Mitiamo Seniors 3.5 3.6 10.7 11.8 (74)
GOALS: Pyramid Hill Seniors: M.Cheesman 4, B.Dickens 1, B.George 1, J.Woodward 1, A.Dye 1, S.Gunther 1, D.Collis 1; Mitiamo Seniors: J.Reynolds 5, L.Matthews 4, T.Grant 1, J.Saville 1
BEST: Pyramid Hill Seniors: D.Collis, M.Cheesman, B.Morison, B.Dalton, D.Morison, B.George; Mitiamo Seniors: D.Mowat, D.Thomas, L.Dale, N.Twigg, J.Reynolds, L.Twigg
MGYCW Seniors 6.3 10.11 14.14 20.16 (136)
Calivil United Seniors 1.1 1.2 2.6 4.7 (31)
GOALS: MGYCW Seniors: S.Turner 6, J.Butty 5, W.Mitrovic 2, B.Aitken 2, M.Gilmore 2, C.Walsh 2, J.Dwyer 1; Calivil United Seniors: B.Mensforth 1, W.Cole 1, M.Avard 1, J.Lawry 1
BEST: MGYCW Seniors: S.Turner, N.Murley, J.Lampi, C.Walsh, M.Dean, H.McCartney; Calivil United Seniors: J.Burns, C.Pearse, J.Lawry, A.Daniels, M.Avard, M.Maxey
B/L Serpentine Seniors 2.3 4.6 7.7 15.13 (103)
Newbridge Seniors 2.3 2.3 7.4 8.6 (55)
GOALS: B/L Serpentine Seniors: A.Gladman 3, J.Taig 3, R.Maher 2, H.Gadsden 2, J.Laird 2, K.Paxton 1, J.Farnsworth 1, J.Bailey 1; Newbridge Seniors: R.Burt 2, C.Dixon 2, C.Dixon 1, B.Pearce 1, L.Nihill 1, T.McLeod 1
BEST: B/L Serpentine Seniors: J.Laird, B.Harrison, H.Gadsden, J.Walsh, D.Poulter, J.Taig; Newbridge Seniors: C.Argus, C.Sanders, A.Fithall, B.Pearce, B.Etherington, L.Nihill
Marong Seniors 5.4 14.9 27.10 39.14 (248)
Inglewood Seniors 1.1 2.2 3.4 4.5 (29)
GOALS: Marong Seniors: B.Grenfell 18, K.Robins 5, R.Taylor 4, C.Jacobs 4, A.Ward 2, A.Pappin 1, J.Gadsden 1, L.Lee 1, J.McCaig 1, D.Johnstone 1, C.Thiesz 1; Inglewood Seniors: S.Hoskin 1, C.Morone 1, B.Cotchett 1, C.McGaw 1
BEST: Marong Seniors: B.Grenfell, J.Gadsden, L.Lee, C.Jacobs, D.Johnstone, N.Devanny; Inglewood Seniors: C.Ingham, L.Nemet, C.Wright, C.Morone, N.Angelino, J.Woods
