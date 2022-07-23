Burstin through Burson: ute crashes into Bendigo auto shop

A 58-year-old Bendigo man has been taken to hospital after crashing his ute through the front of Burson Auto Parts in East Bendigo.
Police were called at approximately 10.45 am on Saturday morning to reports of a single vehicle incident on Kennedy Street, East Bendigo.
Upon arrival emergency services found the ute's driver window smashed and the right front the vehicle impaled into the pole out the front of the auto store.
The driver has minor injuries and was taken to Bendigo Health by paramedics for further assessment.
Drugs and alcohol were not involved in the incident and investigations are ongoing into the cause of the collision.
SES are on scene assessing any structural damage to the store.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
