Lumpy skin disease that affects cattle or water buffalo is a key concern for Dr O'Connor, with the non-fatal mosquito, fly and fomite borne disease affecting the growth of animals in addition to the characteristic effects on the skin. The disease can be carried by fomites like people, equipment and clothing which adds another difficulty to eradication. Dr O'Connor said experts generally considered the risk of lumpy skin disease coming to Australia as higher than foot-and-mouth.

