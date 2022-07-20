Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Mount Alexander Shire commissions tiny house review as homeless crisis deepens

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
July 20 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Things are really bad': council eyes tiny homes as homeless crisis deepens

A COUNCIL will consider ways tiny homes can ease central Victoria's housing crisis.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.