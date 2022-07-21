Bendigo Advertiser
Community Bank Creswick and District donates $250K to bring Creswick's Hammon Park Trailhead to life

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
July 21 2022 - 3:30am
MORE MONEY: Representatives from Hepburn Shire Council. VOGA and the local Community Bank at the Hammon Park Trailhead site at Creswick. Picture: SUPPLIED

Creswick's Hammon Park Trailhead will be enhanced with a nature play area following a generous donation of $250,000 from a local organisation.

