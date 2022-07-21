Creswick's Hammon Park Trailhead will be enhanced with a nature play area following a generous donation of $250,000 from a local organisation.
The area will add music, log steppers and a rope climber to add to the attraction for children and families.
Community Bank Creswick and District chair Marcus Walsh and other bank representatives met with Hepburn Shire councillors, staff and members of VOGA Cycle Club at the site recently to announce the funding.
Mayor and Creswick Ward councillor Tim Drylie said the trailhead was an exciting project for the shire and council was extremely grateful for the generous injection of funds.
"The trail nature play area will be an incredible place for children to explore and have fun," he said.
"We really appreciate this investment from Community Bank Creswick District, and how they are giving back to the community in this way.
"The redevelopment of Hammon Park will be a real jewel in our shire, and a drawcard for generations to come.
"The nature play area is sure to be highlight for children and families."
The Community Bank Nature Play area will feature imaginative play elements including music play, log steppers, rope climber and whimsical shelter.
"This announcement further demonstrates the deep connection we have with our community," Mr Walsh said.
"It is a great reminder of the good that banking locally can do when profits are returned to benefit local people and their communities.
"This grant is just another important investment we've made locally since we opened our doors in 2007 and is on top of the more than $1.5 million already returned to our community."
Construction of the Hammon Park Trailhead is underway, with the bike jumps course almost complete and excavation of the carpark, paths, play areas and learn to ride section is also underway.
Hammon Park will serve as the sole trailhead for the Creswick Trails, a network of 60 kilometres of mountain bike trail through the parkland and forests in the area
At the council's June meeting, councillors awarded a contract to construct the new public amenities block and changing place at Hammon Park to GR Design and Construct.
The expected completion date for the Hammon Park trailhead is November 2022.
The project is funded by council, the Community Bank and a $2.1 million grant from Regional Development Victoria through the Regional Tourism Infrastructure Fund.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
