CRICKET: Suns dominate Northern Rivers 2021-22 Team of the Year

FOUR members of Strathdale-Maristians' premiership side have had their top seasons recognised with inclusion in the 2021-22 Northern Rivers Team of the Year.
The team of 12 includes the Suns' quartet of opening batsman Daniel Clohesy, No.3 Grant Waldron, all-rounder Cameron Taylor and wicket-keeper Linton Jacobs.
Waldron has the added accolade of being named captain of the team following a Bendigo District Cricket Association home and away season in which he churned out 589 runs at an average of 58.9.
Taylor's selection follows his berth in the Victorian Country Cricket League's 2021-22 Team of the Year for his combined 475 runs and 42 wickets during the home and away season.
Clohesy had a breakout season when elevated to open the batting and grasped his chance with 647 runs at an average of 43.1, while veteran gloveman Linton Jacobs earned the wicket-keeper's position with 31 dismissals.
As well as the four Strathdale-Maristians stars, the BDCA also has Bendigo United's Clayton Holmes and Kangaroo Flat's Brent Hamblin as representatives in the Team of the Year.
Holmes and Taylor were joint winners of the BDCA's Cricketer of the Year - Holmes winning it for a first time and Taylor for a record fifth time.
The side also includes two Emu Valley Cricket Association players - United's Alex Code and Spring Gully's Rhys Webb.
Gun batsmen Code (521) and Webb (518) combined for more than 1000 runs during the EVCA home and away season.
Clayton Homes
(Bendigo District)
677 runs @ 45.1
.........................................
Daniel Clohesy
(Bendigo District)
647 runs @ 43.1
.........................................
Grant Waldron (c)
(Bendigo District)
589 runs @ 58.9
.........................................
Alex Code
(Emu Valley)
521 runs @ 57.9
.........................................
Rhys Webb
(Emu Valley)
518 runs @ 43.1
.........................................
Kyle Mueller (vc)
(Shepparton)
506 runs @ 46.0
.........................................
Taylor Beard
(Goulburn Murray)
523 runs @ 74.4
31 wickets @ 7.9
.........................................
Linton Jacobs
(Bendigo District)
31 dismissals
.........................................
Cameron Taylor
(Bendigo District)
475 runs @ 47.3
42 wickets @ 12.2
.........................................
Andrew Chisholm
(Seymour District)
33 wickets @ 8.9
.........................................
Ben Bryant
(Seymour District)
31 wickets @ 6.2
.........................................
Brent Hamblin
(Bendigo District)
30 wickets @ 16.9
