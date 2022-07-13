Triple treat as Suns' Taylor earns another VCCL Team of the Year accolade

FOR the third time in his stellar career Strathdale-Maristians' star Cameron Taylor has earned selection in the Victorian Country Cricket League Team of the Year.
All-rounder Taylor was picked in the No.9 spot in the team for his brilliant 2021-22 season with the Suns, which featured a return of 475 runs and 42 wickets during the home and away rounds.
The Team of the Year accolade for Taylor tops off a 2021-22 season in which he was the first XI premiership captain, won the Taylor-Walsh Medal as the best player in the grand final win over Strathfieldsaye (67 & 3-45) and was the joint BDCA Cricketer of the Year with Bendigo United's Clayton Holmes, with the pair each polling 20 votes.
"You certainly don't play for these types of accolades... I guess it's a very individual award and doesn't reflect on what you're striving for in terms of team success," Taylor said on Wednesday.
"I guess it's something that comes in support of having a good season as a team, which we were able to do.
"One of the great benefits of our team is we all rely on each other and we have so many players put their hand up to perform."
As well as a stellar home and away season with bat and ball, Taylor elevated his game again in the finals with three-consecutive half-centuries: 53 (v Strathfieldsaye, qualifying final); 52 n.o. (v Bendigo United, preliminary final); and 67 (grand final v Strathfieldsaye).
He also took eight wickets in the finals with his leg-spin.
The six-wicket win for the Suns over the Jets in the grand final at the QEO was the club's eighth first XI premiership in the past 12 seasons, with Taylor having played in seven of those flags.
At this stage Taylor said there were no confirmed departures from the Suns' 2021-22 premiership team.
Also making the VCCL Team of the Year was Echuca all-rounder Taylor Beard (523 runs, 31 wickets), who is returning to the BDCA next season with his former team Sandhurst.
* VCCL 2021-22 Team of the Year: Ned Cooper, Cole Roscholler, Nathan Walsh (c), Simon Dart, Hamish Bailey, Jordan Moran, Taylor Beard, Jacob Smith (vc), Cameron Taylor, Ben Bryant, Tony Caccaviello, Andrew Chisholm.
