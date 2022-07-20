Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Get Up to Date

On the go Bendigo: Vehicle fire on Calder Highway under control near Elphinstone

Updated July 21 2022 - 12:53am, first published July 20 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INCIDENT: A vehicle fire on the Calder Highway has been brought under control following a collision between a car and a truck. Picture: VicEmergency

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.