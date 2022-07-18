Greater Bendigo has recorded 245 additional COVID infections overnight.
According to the Victorian Department of Health, the total number of active cases in the municipality is currently sitting at 1457.
Advertisement
The majority of the new infections were linked to the 3550, 3551, 3555, 3556 postcodes. Heathcote reported nine new infections in the last 24 hours.
Bendigo Health has confirmed staff are caring for 34 COVID patients in hospital, 14 of those in its respiratory ward.
There are currently no patients in ICU.
Staff are monitoring and caring for 186 people in its Hospital in the Home program.
Elsewhere in the state, both Buloke Shire and the Central Goldfields Shire recorded eight and 16 new infections respectively, while Gannawarra and Loddon had 14 and eight each.
Campaspe Shire (59), Mount Alexander (37) and the Macedon Ranges (89) also saw additional infections.
Victorian daily COVID-19 cases remain more than 10,000 to start the week, with the state recording 10,251 new cases on Monday.
The number of active infections across the state now sits at 64,365.
Of those tests, 8212 were recorded from rapid antigen tests and 2039 were from PCR tests.
Currently, 821 people are in hospital with the virus, 35 in the ICU and nine on ventilators.
In the last 24 hours, sadly 18 people died.
Of those aged 16 and over in Victoria, 68.8 per cent have received three doses of coronavirus vaccine.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.