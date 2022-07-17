LVFNL: Grenfell boots 15 goals, brings up ton in 199-point win for Panthers

MARONG powered its way to the biggest winning margin in the Loddon Valley league this season on the same day full-forward Brandyn Grenfell reached the century milestone.
Needing four goals at the start of Saturday's game against Newbridge to reach 100, Grenfell needed just 10 minutes to do so and then added a further 11, finishing with 15 in the Panthers' 199-point hammering of the Maroons at Malone Park.
The Panthers won 34.14 (218) to 2.7 (19) in what was their seventh victory of the season by at least 100 points, with their percentage now a massive 305.7 to go with their 12-1 record.
Grenfell brought up his century with a mark 30m out, played on and snapped truly and was quickly swamped by team-mates and young Panthers' supporters who had been excitedly waiting behind the goals for the moment.
"We got on top early and were able to get Brandyn some good supply... it was good for him to get the 100 out of the way early and then focus in on the rest of the game," Marong coach Linton Jacobs said.
"It's a fantastic achievement and as a club we are really proud of him.
"He has been a big asset to our club and I'd certainly much rather have him in our team than play against him."
Grenfell brought up his ton for the season at his second opportunity having earlier missed a 40m set-shot on 99 at his first crack.
As well as Grenfell reaching a century of goals - the first Marong player since David Sullivan in 1994 to do so - the Panthers also celebrated a pair of milestones for brothers Corey and Ben Gregg.
Remarkably, on the same day the Gregg brothers both played their 100th senior games for the Panthers in Saturday's thumping win.
"It was great we were able to play really well on what was a big milestone day for the club," Jacobs said.
"The Gregg boys have both invested a lot into the club and it's good they were able to celebrate the 100-game milestone together on the same day.
"It was a really good day for the club, but there's still a lot of improvement in us."
The Panthers kicked 13 goals in the first half and 21 in the second as they again put the Maroons to the sword. Marong has now won its past four games against the Maroons since the abandoned 2020 season by margins of 199, 157, 95 and 154 points.
Grenfell with his 15 goals was the best for the Panthers, who also had Kyle Manley (four), Corey Gregg (three) in his milestone game, Kain Robins (three), Ryley Taylor (two) and Lachlan Frankel (two) as multiple goalkickers.
Newbridge's two goals - one in the first quarter and one in the last - were kicked by Jack Clark and the Maroons' best player Tyler McLeod.
Mitiamo kept hold of third spot on the ladder with a 76-point win at home over Inglewood.
The two sides had played out one of the games of the season in round five when Mitiamo won a shootout by five points, but this time it was dominated by the Superoos, who won 16.22 (118) to 6.6 (42).
The Superoos grabbed the upper hand in the second term when they went from three points down at quarter-time to 33 up at half-time, 8.13 to 4.4.
"It was a windy day today, so our goalkicking wasn't great again," Mitiamo coach Marcus McKern said.
"Ross Turner was great again for us, Troy Rodgers was good through the midfield and Nathan Twigg went well in the ruck, but overall it was an even spread, which is what we needed with the blokes we had out."
Brayden Baines (five) and Ryan Wellington (four) kicked nine goals between them for the Superoos.
McKern is expecting to have some much-needed headaches at the selection table for next week's clash against Pyramid Hill with Carl Nicholson, Lee Dale, Lucas Matthews, Jay Reynolds and James Saville likely inclusions.
Inglewood's best players were led by three of the Blues' key recruits in Charlie Ingham (two goals), Charlie McGaw (two goals) and Bregon Cotchett.
"We started the game well to be in front at quarter-time, but unfortunately weren't able to sustain it," Inglewood coach Darrell Billett said.
"The big positive out of today was the performance of a couple of our kids in Gabe Nevins and Jaspa Wendels, who was in our best.
"There's a lot of upside with our young players and they are getting some valuable experience.
"The effort was there from the boys today, but we just didn't have the polish that we needed."
Pyramid Hill bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 73-point win over Maiden Gully YCW.
The Bulldogs had 34 scoring shots to six in their 14.20 (104) to 5.1 (31) win at Maiden Gully.
"I though YC's pressure was good today; they hunted the ball-carrier and made it difficult at times for us to get some clean ball movement," Pyramid Hill coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"But as the game wore on we were able to continue to take control... it would have been nicer to have kicked a bit straighter in front of goal."
After missing the previous week's loss to Marong, captain Steve Gunther returned to the Bulldogs and had an impact on the scoreboard kicking four goals, while defender Zac Dingwall was named best.
While beaten, the 73-point margin was a big improvement for the Eagles compared to round five against the Bulldogs when they had been thrashed by 179 points.
Nat McLaren kicked three of the five goals for the Eagles, who named Ed Crisp their best player.
Calivil United was unable to repeat its upset win over Bridgewater from earlier in the season, with the Mean Machine comfortably winning their return battle by 43 points.
The Mean Machine triumphed 14.17 (101) to 8.10 (58) at Calivil, avenging their shock 16-point loss to the Demons from round five.
"It was a pretty good game of footy. Calivil used the ball well, but probably didn't take their chances in the first quarter with the breeze," Bridgewater coach Rick Ladson said.
"We got the game back on our terms in the second quarter and then it opened up in the second half when the wind died down.
"Cal Prest was outstanding again and is a bit of a barometer for us.
"And a few of our younger guys played really good games... Nick Naughton, Harry McKinley, Jimmy Naughton and Darcy Wood were all really good.
"And big Cam Ross was good for us up forward kicking four goals. We were pleased to come away with the win."
No match details for either side are available.
Mitiamo Seniors 2.5 8.13 13.16 16.22 (118)
Inglewood Seniors 3.2 4.4 5.5 6.6 (42)
GOALS: Mitiamo Seniors: B.Baines 5, R.Wellington 4, H.McCormick 2, T.Grant 2, J.Falls 1, E.Hocking 1, M.Grant 1; Inglewood Seniors: C.McGaw 2, C.Ingham 2, C.Wright 1, A.Lister 1
BEST: Mitiamo Seniors: R.Turner, D.Mowat, T.Rogers, T.Grant, N.Twigg, D.Thomas; Inglewood Seniors: C.Ingham, C.McGaw, B.Cotchett, R.Johnson, T.Kennedy, J.Wendels
Marong Seniors 6.3 13.7 22.10 34.14 (218)
Newbridge Seniors 1.1 1.2 1.6 2.7 (19)
GOALS: Marong Seniors: B.Grenfell 15, K.Manley 4, C.Gregg 3, K.Robins 3, L.Frankel 2, R.Taylor 2, L.Lee 1, C.Jacobs 1, J.Gadsden 1, B.Gregg 1, N.Devanny 1; Newbridge Seniors: T.McLeod 1, J.Clark 1
BEST: Marong Seniors: B.Grenfell, K.Manley, C.Gregg, D.Johnstone, L.Lee, B.Gregg; Newbridge Seniors: T.McLeod, C.Argus, B.Etherington, A.Fithall, P.Andrews, B.Pearce
Pyramid Hill Seniors 3.7 5.12 9.16 14.20 (104)
MGYCW Seniors 1.1 2.1 5.1 5.1 (31)
GOALS: Pyramid Hill Seniors: S.Gunther 4, M.Cheesman 2, B.George 2, J.Woodward 2, B.Micevski 1, R.Dickens 1, G.James 1, B.Dickens 1; MGYCW Seniors: N.McLaren 3, S.Turner 1
BEST: Pyramid Hill Seniors: Z.Dingwall, R.Dickens, G.James, D.Collis, B.Ladson, S.Gunther; MGYCW Seniors: E.Crisp, G.Brown, N.Murley, H.McCartney, K.Schepers, J.Magnusson
THE gaping gulf between the North Central league's top and bottom teams was on display in round 12 on Saturday as Birchip-Watchem steamrolled Charlton.
The ladder-leading Bulls crushed the winless Navies by 195 points, winning 29.27 (201) to 1.0 (6) at home.
The Bulls were already 61 points up by quarter-time on the way to their ninth-consecutive win as the side finished with eight multiple goalkickers led by Daniel Castellano (seven) and Nathan Gordon (five).
Charlton's sole goal was kicked in the first quarter by veteran Aaron Walklate.
The closest game of the round was Wedderburn coming from a 21-point deficit at three quarter-time to run over the top of Boort.
A 5.3 to 0.1 final term propelled the Redbacks to an 11.11 (77) to 10.6 (66) victory.
In other games, Donald defeated Wycheproof-Narraport by 87 points, 21.17 (143) to 8.8 (56), and Sea Lake Nandaly recorded a 103-point win over St Arnaud, 19.16 (130) to 4.3 (27).
