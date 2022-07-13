Bendigo Advertiser

Wilson, Whittle shooting for 3x3 basketball Commonwealth Games gold

Updated July 13 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOING FOR GOLD AT THE GAMES: Marena Whittle and Alex Wilson in action for the Bendigo Spirit.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.