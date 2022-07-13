Wilson, Whittle shooting for 3x3 basketball Commonwealth Games gold

TWO players who have played with the Bendigo Spirit have been selected as part of the Australian women's 3x3 basketball team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.
The women's squad includes Marena Whittle and Alex Wilson, whose WNBL careers have both included stints with the Bendigo Spirit.
This year's Commonwealth Games starting on July 28 in Birmingham will be the debut of the 3x3 basketball format across both para and able-bodied men's and women's competitions.
Wilson is a dual WNBL champion with Townsville (2015) and Sydney (2017) who also played with the Bendigo Spirit last season.
"Representing your country is the highest of highs for me - there is nothing better than that," Wilson said.
"To be in the green and gold, with Australia emblazoned across your chest and your name on your back, is incredible. I cannot wait to play with my teammates and soak up the Commonwealth Games atmosphere."
3x3 basketball is played in half-a-court with one hoop, 12 seconds on the shotclock and three players on the court per side with one substitute. There are one and two-point scoring zones, with the first team to 21 winning. But if no team has reached 21 after 10 minutes the team in front is declared the winner.
Wilson, 28, played 12 games for the Spirit last season, averaging 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds at 2.3 assists.
Whittle, 28, previously spent the 2018-19 season with the Bendigo Spirit.
"We are really excited that basketball 3x3 will make its debut at the Commonwealth Games. We think the fans are really going to embrace this fast-paced format and enjoy watching our teams go for gold," Basketball Australia chief executive officer Matt Scriven said.
