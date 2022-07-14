Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

HDFNL netball: Cats knuckle down to task in pursuit of finals

By Kieran Iles
July 14 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LBU playing coach Jessie Hardess in action against Huntly on July 2. Picture courtesy Lockington-Bamawm United

PLAYING coach Jessie Hardess concedes Lockington-Bamawm United will need some results to fall its way if it is to break its long A-grade finals drought this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.