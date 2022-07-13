HDFNL netball: Bombers aiming for bright finish to season

LEITCHVILLE-Gunbower coach Lauren Dehne says her side will be aiming for an 'as strong as possible' finish to their 2022 campaign.
The eighth-placed Bombers kept their slimmest of finals hopes alive with a four-goal win over North Bendigo last Saturday.
Their fourth victory this season drew them level on wins with sixth-placed Lockington-Bamawm United and Heathcote in seventh with four rounds remaining.
That trio sits one win behind Huntly in the battle for fifth spot, albeit the Bombers trail the Cats and Saints on percentage.
With difficult assignments against top pair White Hills and Elmore bookended by clashes against Colbinabbin and Heathcote to round out their home and away commitments, Dehne concedes the Bombers have likely left the run for finals a little late.
But on the back of three wins from their last five matches, the first-year playing coach is hoping to end the season with a few more.
"It's a slim chance, finals - I think it's gone, unfortunately," a candid Dehne said.
"But we are still going to go out there, play to our best and you never know.
"Unfortunately, we have just had a couple of winnable games, where we look back now and think if we had won those, we would be looking at finals.
"But you can't dwell on that - it is what it is.
"We are still really positive about our season; we're pretty happy with what we have been able to do.
"Everyone is in good spirits and moving forward we've gained some good experience together.
"You don't want to write the season off, we still have enough games to go yet, but looking forward, we want to build on this for the future and we are blooding a few of the younger girls.
"It will be nice to see them step up in the seasons to come."
Particularly pleasing for Dehne last weekend was winning without top defensive duo Ash Cullen and Macey Brereton (both ill), while the coach herself continues to be sidelined with a knee injury.
The Bombers had several other players in doubt in the lead-up to Saturday.
Normally at home in the attacking circle, Shanae Haw transitioned back into goal keeper, joined at goal defence by Gemma Angove, who has excelled this season at wing defence.
So impressive was Angove, she was the recipient of the best on court medal, awarded in each of Saturday's games to mark the 60th anniversary of Heathcote District netball.
Dehne could not fault the choice.
"One-hundred per cent she was deserving," she said.
"We had done our post-match chat and we had already given our club best on court to Gemma, so when they announced it there was no surprise.
"Everyone saw she was the best player on the day and I'm really pleased for her."
Not too far behind in the best on court stakes was goal attack Kelly Rayson.
Focus for the Bombers this weekend turns to Colbinabbin, which represents one of those 'missed chances' Dehne referenced as hurting their finals prospects.
The Grasshoppers won the two teams' earlier season contest by four goals.
"It's one of those ones you look back on as coulda, shoulda, but we are going out there with the firm belief we can win," she said.
"They will no doubt think the same thing against us.
"We're confident we can put it together, being a home game.
"We are also celebrating indigenous round this week, so that will be a little bit more motivation.
"I've probably said it before, but apart from the top two teams - and Mount Pleasant is going really well too - anybody else can beat anyone else on the day.
"From fourth down to ninth, it's hotly contested.
"It's nice rocking up every week knowing you are in with a good shot."
A win against Colbinabbin would give the Bombers back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
