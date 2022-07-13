Greater Bendigo's daily coronavirus numbers have taken a dip on Thursday with the municipality reporting 258 new infections, six fewer then Wednesday.
The number of active cases across the city now sits at 1345 and majority of the new infections can be linked to 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes.
According to the Department of Health, Heathcote reported 10 new infections in the last 24 hours.
North of Bendigo, Buloke Shire recorded six additional cases overnight, while Campaspe Shire saw 41 and the Gannawarra saw 22.
The Central Goldfields and Loddon Shires had 20 and 10 new infections, respectively, and Mount Alexander Shire had 50.
The Macedon Ranges reported 74 new infections for the second day in a row.
Victoria has recorded 11,283 new coronavirus infections on Thursday bringing it's number of active cases to 59,541.
While it is still a rise on the daily number of cases the state reported on Wednesday, it is not as big of a jump compared to the rise of daily infections between Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to the Department of Health there are currently 771 people in hospital, 34 in the ICU and nine on ventilators.
In the last 24 hours, 20 people died with the virus across the state.
The Department of Health has indicated 68.7 per cent of Victorians aged 16 and over have received three doses of vaccine.
Good morning and happy Thursday, here's the latest weather update for you central Victorian town.
While it'll be a frosty morning across the region, Bendigonians can expect temperatures to reach a top of 13 degrees.
Castlemainians can expect a few clouds to kick start their day with south to southwesterly winds of 15 to 20 kilometres per hour.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology temperatures should reach a top of 12, while overnight temperatures are expected to reach a low of 2 degrees.
Those winds will work their way up to Echuca residents too, with the town to reach a top of 13.
