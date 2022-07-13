Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
On the Go Bendigo

On the go Bendigo: Bendigo's daily coronavirus numbers hover around 260 for second day

MF
By Maddy Fogarty
Updated July 14 2022 - 5:03am, first published July 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Greater Bendigo's daily coronavirus numbers have taken a dip on Thursday with the municipality reporting 258 new infections, six fewer then Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MF

Maddy Fogarty

Digital Coordinator

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.