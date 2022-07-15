Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Departing CEO proud of Bendigo Jockey Club achievements

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 15 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CONTENT: Departing Bendigo Jockey Club chief executive officer Aaron Hearps reflects on a hectic and productive six years in charge during Thursday's race meeting. Picture: BRENDAN McCARTHY

PEERING out over Bendigo Racecourse from the grandstand before the first race on Thursday, departing Bendigo Jockey Club CEO Aaron Hearps had every right to feel proud.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.