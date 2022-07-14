Albiton shows signs of promise in win

ASTUTE Kyneton trainer Sue Naylor will continue to take a patient approach with Albiton after the raw three-year-old broke through for his maiden win at Bendigo on Thursday.
The strongly built gelding won first-up from a spell at only his second race start and showed plenty of toughness to shrug off a spirited challenge from the Don Dwyer-trained Kulina after leading the 14-horse field into the straight.
He was ridden by Dean Holland, who made it two wins this week on Kyneton-trained horses, after piloting Hallowed Ground to victory for George Osborne at Ballarat Synthetic on Tuesday.
While Albiton has a ways to go, Naylor, one of his part-owners, was impressed enough to feel the son of Al Maher and Crown Ruby has a bit of a future.
"It was a really good effort - it's a long straight (at Bendigo), I was thinking they were going to get him down the straight, but it was good to see him keep his head in front," she said.
"He's a nice horse, he's got improvement in him for sure, but I thought he was fit enough to run a good race.
"He's a very big horse - he weighs 600 kilos. I have always thought that he goes good, but I've just wanted to do the right thing by the horse really and give him that time."
Naylor has been careful not to rush Albiton, who finished sixth on debut at Geelong, on March 19.
He returned to win a jump-out at Ballarat on June 29, filling his trainer with some confidence ahead of Thursday.
Naylor could not say for certain what path she would now take with Albiton.
"He will just go through his grades," she said.
"He's still a big baby and everything he's a bit frightened of, so I think if I over-taxed him too much he'd probably get a bit stressed about it.
"We'll just play it by ear and see how he seems."
Holland said while Albiton still had plenty to learn, he had the potential to make a good 1400 to 1600-metre horse down the track.
"He tries hard, but he's very raw. If he does progress he could turn into a nice miler," he said.
Holland made it a treble for the day by winning the benchmark 64 mile on the Archie Alexander-trained Crackerjack Prince and the 1100-metres benchmark 64 on potential stayer Ladymane for Flemington trainer Saab Hasan.
It followed a double at Ballarat Synthetic on Tuesday.
