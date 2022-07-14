Bendigo Advertiser
Jockey Dean Holland hints at bright future for Hallowed Ground

By Kieran Iles
July 14 2022 - 12:00am
Hallowed Ground, ridden by Dean Holland, makes it win number three from four starts at Ballarat Synthetic on Tuesday. Picture: PAT SCALA/RACING PHOTOS

HALLOWED Ground has earned a reputation as a bit of a synthetic track specialist, but jockey Dean Holland is convinced the Kyneton sprinter has a future elsewhere too.

