Lewandowski shakes maiden tag at 50-1

PERSISTENCE and patience often go hand-in-hand - as do Bendigo trainer Keith Hall and Lewandowski.
The much-loved and well-travelled - for a four-year-old - gelding has been with the veteran trainer since July last year.
Before Monday, the pair had navigated 16 starts together at a half-dozen different tracks across Victoria without a win.
Added to his three previous unplaced efforts for Swan Hill trainer Con Kelly and six starts for a solitary placing for Adelaide trainer Chris Bieg, Lewandowski had not won a race in 25 starts.
But the son of Group 1 winner Casino Prince, out of the mare Babieta, is a maiden no more after stunning his rivals with a bold front-running win over 1620m at Donald at odds of 50-1.
Lewandowski, the only horse in Hall's stable, was perfectly rated out in front by Bendigo jockey John Keating, himself no stranger to long-shot wins, and showed a ton of courage to hold out a plucky Maunarente, with the Brian and Ash McKnight-trained Dashing Rebel close by in third.
It was a huge thrill for Hall, who broke a 2298-day drought between wins.
His last winner was also a maiden by the name of Salaqua, who won on Kerang Cup day in March 2016.
Placed three times in his previous 16 starts, most recently when second over 1500-metres at Bendigo on March 1, Hall was optimistic Lewandowski was closing in on a win following a creditable fourth in the $40,000 Drought Breaker Maiden (1600m) during last month's Swan Hill Cup Carnival.
"He was always going to win a race, but today was the day," Hall said post-race.
"He's pretty honest, he keeps going.
"I said to Johnny (Keating), just have him midfield if he wants to be, but if that doesn't work out go up near the lead ... on the pace. It worked.
"It was a good run at Swan Hill in the Drought Breaker."
The win was equally as pleasing for Keating, who most often finds himself on long-shots these days.
Only two of his last 50 rides have gone around at single-figure odds, with 24 of them at 50-1 or over for two wins and a handy seven placings and 13 top-four finishes.
His last winner was aboard the 100-1 chance Shakhani, for Gunbower trainer Tony Williams, at Wangaratta on May 23.
"The plan wasn't to lead, it was to just sit back off them, but there was no pace, so I was happy enough to go along," said Keating, who turned 50 in May.
"He actually cruised and came back underneath me till the 700, I just picked him up and started to move along. I knew they'd be starting to come at me.
"Once (Dean Holland on Maunarente) got to me as we got into the straight, I thought he is going to get past us, but I just started screaming at him and he just kept going.
"I'm sure they would have been coming from back in the field, but they couldn't get to us."
Keating, who had ridden Lewandowski a number of times in track work, but only once in a race before Monday, was rapt for his humble trainer.
"Keith's only got the one in work now, so it's definitely good for him," he said.
