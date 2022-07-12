Pelicans likely to rest Daniels for remainder of Summer League

Dyson Daniels' ankle injury is not serious, but it appears his first NBA Summer League campaign is over.
The former Bendigo Braves guard sprained his right ankle in the New Orleans Pelicans' opening NBA Summer League game against Portland Trail Blazers at the weekend.
Daniels didn't play in the Pelicans' second match against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday morning (AEST), but he was at the game in Las Vegas and was seen walking around the complex.
Pelicans' Summer League coach Jarron Collins didn't give an update on Daniels' injury after the clash with the Hawks.
However, ESPN reported that the Pelicans were likely to rest Daniels and team-mate Josa Alvarado for the remainder of the tournament as a precaution.
Midway through the second quarter of the game against Portland, Daniels drove to the basket and as he tried to take-off his right foot landed on the foot of his Trail Blazers' opponent.
Daniels fell to the court in pain and he had to be assisted by team staff members to the Pelicans' bench.
Daniels was the starting point guard for the Pelicans in the Summer League opener and played eight minutes of game time before he was injured.
He was 0-5 shooting from the field, connected on 1-2 free throws and had two assists and one rebound.
The Pelicans, who scored an impressive 101-73 win over Atlanta, play their next game against Washington on Thursday (AEST) before rounding out their preliminary matches against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday (AEST).
