Pelicans likely to rest Daniels for remainder of Summer League

Updated July 12 2022 - 5:10am, first published 5:00am
DEFENCE: Dyson Daniels attempts to block a shot in his NBA Summer League debut at the wekend. Picture: AAP

Dyson Daniels' ankle injury is not serious, but it appears his first NBA Summer League campaign is over.

