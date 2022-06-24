"Blessed" Daniels elated to be a New Orleans Pelican

Dyson Daniels is a New Orleans Pelican.
The 19-year-old from Bendigo had his basketball dream come true on Friday morning (AEST) when the Pelicans selected him with pick eight in the NBA Draft.
"With the eighth pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans select Dyson Daniels, from Bendigo, Australia," NBA commisioner Adam Silver told the basketball world.
Daniels, in a slick silver suit that sported tributes to Bendigo and his family inside the jacket, embraced his family and made the walk to centre stage, where he collected his first New Orleans Pelicans' cap and shook hands with Silver.
A couple of minutes earlier, Daniels was told by his agent that he was heading to the Pelicans.
"As soon as my agent passed me the phone my heart started beating and I was super happy to get that phone call to tell me I was going to be a Pelican,'' Daniels said.
"I've dreamed of this for as long as I can remember. To finally be here, it has taken a lot of hard work. I'm blessed to be in this position to get this opportunity."
Daniels joins a Pelicans' squad that made a play-off run, despite the absence of injured star Zion Williamson.
Daniels' defence and playmaking ability will git nicely into a team regarded as one of the most exciting in the NBA.
"Those are great players, they are gret guys,'' Daniels said of the Pelicans.
"I met Trey Murphy and CJ (McCollum) just before, so I'm blessed to be introduced today and to be a Pelican - nothing better than that.
"I'm really looking forward to it. Pelicans have some great players and they made a play-off run last year. I'm really excited to get there."
Daniels welcomed the challenge of forcing his way into the Pelicans' deep rotation.
"In any NBA team you go to you have to earn your spot no matter what,'' he said.
"They have a great team, they have scorers and they have Zion coming back.
"I feel as though I can fit so many different roles in the team and my game is rapidly improving."
Daniels was up front when asked by the US media what he would bring to the Pelicans.
"I'm a winner, I go out there to win every game,'' Daniels said.
"I think I'm a good team-mate and I love to be around the team.
"I play defence, I play offence and I do a little bit of everything... and I love to win games."
Daniels, who will join the Pelicans straight away to prepare for the Summer League season, said he was keen to show his home country that he belongs in the NBA.
"I want to show my country that I can be a good role model and that I can play in this league,'' he said.
"The basketball community is really high and and I want to show them that I can play in this league and represent Australia in the right way."
Daniels embraced his parents Ricky and Brikitta and his brothers Kai and Dash after NBA commissioner Adam Silver read his name.
Daniels embraced his parents Ricky and Brikitta and his brothers Kai and Dash after NBA commissioner Adam Silver read his name.
Daniels joins a New Orleans Pelicans side that includes NBA all-stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram and sweet-shooting guard CJ McCollum.
The Pelicans made the play-offs this season and are seen as one of the most promising teams in the NBA.
Daniels is the fifth Australian to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft behind Andrew Bogut, Dante Exum, Ben Simmons and Josh Giddey.
Top eight selections in the NBA Draft:
1 - Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic)
2 - Chet Holmgren (OKC)
3 - Jabari Smith (Houston)
4 - Keegan Murray (Sacramento)
5 - Jaden Ivey (Detroit)
6 - Benedict Mathurin (Indiana)
7 - Shaedon Sharpe (Portland)
8 - Dyson Daniels (New Orleans)
