KANGAROO Flat Primary School pupils are among the first to test a statewide roll-out of mental health tools in the classroom.
State education minister Natalie Hutchins visited the school on Monday to announce $200 million in funding for the three-tiered Schools Mental Health program.
The program responds to key recommendations of the Royal Commission into Mental Health and it will fund a menu of tiered-tools that will be available to schools based on their needs.
Not only did Kangaroo Flat's principal Kim Saddlier form part of the program's reference group, Ms Hutchins said the school has also been a leader in piloting the program - and the funding could not come at a better time.
"Mental health and wellbeing is such an important topic at the moment," Ms Saddlier said.
"I think the mental health fund and menu which is launched as of July in the regional and rural schools, is such a great way to have schools support students.
"Whether it's health promotion, and being proactive around mental health and wellbeing or whether it's an early intervention program that actually targets the students' needs.
"It's a really exciting opportunity to have some money flowing into the schools around this."
Ms Saddlier said, with the COVID pandemic, there had been an increase in anxiety and in the number of pupils who had been reluctant to return to school, which Ms Hutchins echoed.
"I think the entire community has seen an increased need [for mental health care] during obviously, the struggles that we've had with COVID, and certainly kids are not immune to that," Ms Hutchins said.
"Certainly the transition from learning home back into school, having those wraparound supports [is a benefit].
"Unfortunately issues like family violence still remain real substantial issues in our community and they have really huge impacts on children's lives.
"And through some of the programs that we've got here we know that we can reach out and help those kids that might have been experiencing that."
One of the most popular tools introduced through the program to date is wellbeing dog Bonnie.
The golden retriever x poodle is a very loved addition to the classroom and the state funding will help other pawsome animals like her create a less stressful school environment for pupils and staff.
"She really does provide a level of comfort and unconditional love, which I think is really important for students to have within the classrooms to help self-regulation, to help reduce anxiety and just to feel loved and needed," Ms Saddlier said.
Beyond the beloved pooch, the schools runs an art therapy program to help pupils understand the "big feelings that they might have within themselves", as well as cooking classes and social-emotional learning groups.
The three-tier program has begun its roll out in regional and rural Victoria, and will be in place in 680 schools initially with a full state-school roll out expected by 2024.
The Minister said the first tier of intervention will provide positive mental health promotion, including mental health first aid, anti-bullying programs and therapy dogs - like Bonnie.
Early intervention and cross-cultural responsiveness training, arts therapy and trauma informed care will come under tier two of the program, with the third tier targeted at individual supports.
Maree Edwards, Member for Bendigo West, noted the success rate Kangaroo Flat Primary School has had over the two years of the program pilot, and said it was exciting that the program was expanding statewide.
"I think the $200 million will make a big difference to a whole range of schools and ... regional schools are going to be the first to see the benefits of this funding," she said.
"It's important to acknowledge that students across rural and regional schools have different challenges to those in the metropolitan area, not just geographically but also perhaps with lack of access to some services that we have in the metropolitan area that we may not have in our regions so having the support in the schools makes a huge difference to these students."
The state government is solidifying its commitment to the mental health of pupils with the expansion of the Mental Health and Primary Schools Initiative, with which Kangaroo Flat Primary School has been involved for three years with fantastic results, to all government and low-fee non-government primary schools.
$41.3 million will also go towards sustaining mental health services for schools and continuing the LOOKOUT and headspace programs.
While many welcomed this funding, Shadow Minister for Mental Health Emma Kealy noted delays remained for those seeking mental health appointments in Bendigo.
"Experts are telling us that long delays to get in for a mental health appointment - including in Bendigo - is putting young lives at risk," she said.
"Ribbon cutting ceremonies don't do a shred of good for kids who need support right now."
Ms Kealy specifically pushed for reform to the Mental Health Act to enable those qualified as counsellors to work in Victorian public schools.
The government plans to implement the change in September next year, but that is not soon enough for the opposition.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
