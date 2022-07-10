Greater Bendigo has recorded fewer than 200 new coronavirus infections overnight.
According to the Department of Health, the municipality reported 196 additional infections on Monday, 36 fewer than it recorded on Sunday.
It's active case number now sits at 1359 with the majority of the cases linked to postcodes 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556.
There have been no new infections reported in Heathcote in the last 24 hours.
North of Greater Bendigo, Loddon Shire reported five new infections and Buloke Shire noted six.
Campaspe Shire (58), Central Goldfields (18) and Gannawarra Shire (12) reported additional cases too.
Mount Alexander Shire had 47 new infections in the last 24 hours and the Macedon Ranges saw 57.
Victoria has reported 8689 new coronavirus infections on Monday morning, bringing the state's number of active cases to 56,421.
Hospitalisations have risen by 100 people, according to the Department of Health, with 717 Victorians currently admitted with coronavirus.
Thirty are in the ICU are six are on ventilators.
Across the state, no one has died with the virus in the last 24 hours.
Of those aged 16 and over in Victoria, 68.6 per cent have received three doses of coronavirus vaccine.
This comes on the back of Bendigo Health encouraging all those eligible to get their fourth dose after it was announced Victorians as young as 30 can now book in.
Cold and wet weather could be in store for the central Victoria region.
Bendigo is forecast to be cloudy with a medium chance of showers and a stop of just 11 degrees.
Down the highway in Castlemaine, a top of 11 is also expected with a chance of evening showers and potential snow falling at 1300 metres.
A similar forecast is expected for Maryborough.
Further south in Kyneton, temperatures are set to reach just nine degrees and late showers.
On the NSW border, Echuca will reach 13 degrees and see some morning fog and light winds with no rain forecast.
