Bendigo Advertiser
Photos

Championship rivals share points in League One thriller

By Adam Bourke
July 11 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BANG: Golden City and Strathfieldsaye Colts United players battle for the ball in Sunday's clash at Shadforth Park. Picture: DARREN HOWE

Tatura became the first team to take points off Shepparton South this season when the CV League One Men leaders played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.