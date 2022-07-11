A global export skincare company has relocated its headquarters to Kyneton, creating 100 jobs in the region.
Prestige skincare brand RATIONALE has completed its multi-million-dollar new facility in the town, backed by support from the state government's Regional Jobs Fund.
RATIONALE exports products to the UK, Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan and will launch in the United States later this year.
The company operates 14 flagship clinics for consultations and sales in Australian capital cities and another two in Singapore.
Member for Macedon Mary-Anne Thomas today announced the completion of RATIONALE's facility, which has enabled the company to create around 50 new jobs in Kyneton and for 50 existing staff to move to the region.
New jobs have been created across areas including research, training, production, worldwide logistics and operations.
Ms Thomas said the new Kyneton headquarters would support the company to manufacture, package and distribute in-house, onsite and at scale to meet expected growth in local and export markets.
The move coincides with RATIONALE's 30th anniversary of producing luxury skincare products.
Ms Thomas said the new Kyneton facility would also demonstrate the company's close ties with art and culture, including a two-storey high screen gallery in the reception area that showcases work by Australian artists.
The facility also includes a photo studio to support the company to create its own marketing content.
A new training facility, fitted to mimic the flagship clinic treatment rooms, will allow onsite training for product agents, cosmetic doctors and other partners.
Ms Thomas said RATIONALE's products focus on local ingredients and the new research and development centre allowed the company to develop new mixtures sourcing locally-made raw materials.
"Having RATIONALE in the Macedon Ranges further highlights this region as a go-to destination for locally made premium products and I am delighted to see the company's vision come to fruition," Ms Thomas said.
Minister for Regional Development Harriet Shing was just as thrilled.
"This is such an exciting announcement for the Macedon Ranges with a global company relocating to Kyneton, bringing hundreds of jobs and world-class luxury skincare products," she said.
The company has started six months of trial batches at the facility to ensure its systems and procedures can be certified before kicking off full-scale production at the end of the year.
The Regional Jobs Fund is part of the state government's Regional Jobs and Infrastructure Fund, which is a key part of the more than $36 billion investment in rural and regional Victoria since 2015.
The government has invested more than $700 million in its Regional Jobs and Infrastructure Fund since 2015 - supporting about 13,000 jobs and delivering 1000 projects.
