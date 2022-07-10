Bendigo Advertiser
BFNL netball: Magpies looking for strong finish to season

By Kieran Iles
Updated July 11 2022 - 12:14am, first published July 10 2022 - 11:47pm
Keely Hare, pictured in action earlier this season against Castlemaine, celebrated her 100th game for the Magpies in a win over Golden Square last Saturday. Picture: ANTHONY PINDA

WITH at least three very winnable games still to come, Maryborough coach Alicia Cassidy hopes her side will take a lot of confidence out of Saturday's win over Golden Square.

