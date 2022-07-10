BFNL netball: Magpies looking for strong finish to season

WITH at least three very winnable games still to come, Maryborough coach Alicia Cassidy hopes her side will take a lot of confidence out of Saturday's win over Golden Square.
The Magpies snapped a run of six games without a win by scoring a 74-51 victory at Princes Park.
It was not without a fight, with the scores tied 14-apiece at quarter time and the Magpies holding just a seven-goal advantage at half time.
But led by star young shooter Keely Hare, who was playing her 100th club game, and goaling counterpart Jordan Macilwain, the Magpies were able to break clear with 19 goals in the third quarter and 20 in the last to notch up their third win of the season.
It was their first since round five against Eaglehawk and ultimately timely.
By joining Strathfieldsaye and Eaglehawk on three wins, Maryborough rose two spots up the ladder from ninth to seventh.
In what Cassidy is hoping can be a positive finish to the season, the Magpies play both the Storm and Hawks in the final six weeks of the season, as well as Kyneton, which sits above the trio on four wins and a draw.
But first-up is an away clash against Gisborne, which produced its best netball of the season in a 12-goal win at Castlemaine on Saturday.
"We gave Gisborne a bit of a run for their money the first time around, so if we could come close against them it would be something," Cassidy said.
"After that we have Eaglehawk, which is certainly winnable, and then we play Strath and eventually Kyneton, so we are hoping to get a few more wins in before the season is out.
"You have to take the season as it comes at the moment with all these people testing positive for COVID and getting the flu and other illnesses, but we'll keep fighting it out."
The Magpies are some chance of regaining wing defence Amanda Cox before the end of the season.
Cox, recruited from Maryborough-Castlemaine District league club Carisbrook, had been enjoying a solid season before injuring her knee in the Magpies' 67-45 loss to Sandhurst in round seven.
A second win this season over the depleted Bulldogs was aided by strong performances in the midcourt from Zoey Bucknell and Tori Chandler.
With only three A-graders available for the Magpies' round 11 match against Castlemaine, Cassidy was quick to write off that result going into the clash against Golden Square
"It was just good to get back on the winner's list, it had been a while," she said.
"And obviously good to put up a good score and get the win for Keely in her 100th game.
"She shot the house down, which was really good for us."
Hare has been a regular fixture and key component of the A-grade team since graduating from the 17-and-under ranks at the end of the 2017 season - the year the Magpies reached the junior grand final.
Besides Gisborne, Eaglehawk, Strathfieldsaye and Kyneton, the Magpies also play ladder leaders Sandhurst at the QEO and South Bendigo at Maryborough in the run home.
