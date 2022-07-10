BFNL netball: Dragons' depth comes to the fore in 23-goal win

SANDHURST will enter next weekend's top-of-the-table clash against Kangaroo Flat undefeated after taking care of South Bendigo at the QEO on Saturday.
The top-placed Dragons - minus two of its BFNL representative team members - capitalised on an impressive opening quarter to defeat the fourth-placed Bloods 64-41.
A solid 23-goal victory was set up with a dominant 20-8 opening term.
The Dragons were able to extend the lead to 17 goals at half time and by a further six goals at the last change of ends before the honours were shared in the final quarter 13-apiece.
A 12th straight win for the season was achieved without stars Meg Williams and Ruby Turner, who were required for VNL action with North East Blaze on Saturday night.
Their absence paved the way for increased court time for Holly Lockhart and allowed Paige Ryan and Darcy Williams to step into the line-up with impressive results.
Lockhart, in particular, shone in taking over Turner's role at wing defence, capping a brilliant display with a best on court nomination, while Ryan (three quarters) and Williams (one quarter) slotted into the midcourt.
The Dragons also had Charlotte Sexton on the bench.
It was the second time this season Lockhart has delivered a best on court performance against the Bloods, remarkably at different ends of the court.
She did likewise in the Dragons' 29-goal win in round three while playing at goal attack.
Three-time premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist was thrilled to get the win without two of her stars, albeit she was certain there was still room for improvement.
"I thought it was a good show of depth with those players out," she said.
"It's a weird year, you don't know what might happen going forward (re player availability), so it was good to give those girls an opportunity they normally wouldn't.
"We had a really good start, but at times just didn't play well. It was a bit of an untidy game and we didn't really play our best netball.
"But the girls got the job done, so we're happy to get the win without two key players."
Gilchrist singled out Lockhart for praise for a brilliant four-quarter effort at wing defence.
"She is a versatile and very exciting young player," she said.
"Doing it at both ends of the court is a fantastic effort.
"It's really nice to have a young player with that capability."
For South Bendigo, it was a missed chance to apply some pressure on Gisborne in third place.
Following a superb 49-37 win over Castlemaine, the Bulldogs now sit six points clear of the Bloods in the race for the double chance.
Meanwhile, Kangaroo Flat warmed up for next week's blockbuster against Sandhurst with another dominant performance in an 87-30 win over Eaglehawk.
Kyneton made up some ground in its bid to crack to the top five with a 54-43 win over Strathfieldsaye, while Maryborough notched up its third win of the season in a 74-51 victory against Golden Square.
