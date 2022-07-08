Greater Bendigo's active COVID-19 cases stand at 1341 following the municipality recording 226 new infections on Saturday.
Around central Victoria, the Loddon Shire was the only local government area to record less than 10 new cases with four new infections found.
Mount Macedon saw 56 new cases while Campaspe had 49 and Mount Alexander recorded 43.
Elsewhere, the Central Goldfields Shire tallied 16 new cases with the Buloke Shire seeing 12 and Gannawarra Shire listing 10.
Victoria's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 9000
Victoria's daily coronavirus cases have dropped back below 9000 for the first time since Monday.
The state recorded 8776 new COVID-19 cases on Friday made up of 6283 reported RATs and 2493 positive PCR tests.
It takes Victoria's number of active cases to 54,351.
Active cases in Victoria have risen daily since July 1.
Sadly, there were also 20 coronavirus-related deaths.
Currently, 667 people are hospitalised with the virus including 34 in intensive care and five on ventilators.
On Friday, health workers completed 13,045 PCR tests and administered 1139 vaccines.
Victoria's three-dose vaccine rate for people over 16 is now at 68.5 per cent.
Temperatures to reach low teens in central Victoria
Clouds are expected to clear in parts of central Victoria today but the winter chill will remain.
In Bendigo, the mercury will rise to just 13 degrees with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon and evening.
North of Bendigo in Echuca, a similar forecast is expected with a top of 13 and a possible afternoon shower.
Maryborough and Castlemaine are expected to reach 12 degrees with the Bureau of Meteorology advising snow could fall in areas above 1100 metres.
Kyneton has a high chance of showers through the day before decreasing in the evening. A top of 10 is forecast.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
