Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Daniels' injury blow in NBA Summer League debut

By Adam Bourke
Updated July 10 2022 - 6:36am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MIXED WEEKEND: Dyson Daniels after signing his first NBA contract with the Pelicans over the weekend. Picture: NEW ORLEANS PELICANS

Dyson Daniels' NBA Summer League campaign could be over.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.