Daniels' injury blow in NBA Summer League debut

Dyson Daniels' NBA Summer League campaign could be over.
The Bendigo basketball product suffered a sprained right ankle in his first game for the New Orleans Pelicans in Las Vegas on Sunday (AEST).
Midway through the second quarter of the game against Portland, Daniels drove to the basket and as he tried to take-off his right foot landed on the foot of his Trail Blazers' opponent.
Daniels fell to the court in pain and he had to be assisted to the Pelicans' bench.
After initially being treated courtside, Daniels walked gingerly to the Pelicans rooms for more treatment.
He was ruled out for the remainder of the match and is in doubt for the Pelicans' remaining games against Atlanta (Tuesday, AEST), Washington (Thursday, AEST) and the Los Angeles Lakers (Saturday, AEST).
"It's too early to tell,'' Pelicans' Summer League coach Jarron Collins said when questioned about the severity of Daniesl's injury.
"He rolled his ankle and I know he can put weight on it, having said that, in terms of his availability going forward.... we'll see."
Daniels was the starting point guard for the Pelicans and played eight minutes of game time before he was injured.
He was 0-5 shooting from the field, connected on 1-2 free throws and had two assists and one rebound.
The Trail Blazers won the match, 85-68.
It was a frustrating first hit-out for the eighth selection in this month's NBA Draft.
Earlier in the day, the 19-year-old officially signed his first NBA contract.
Details of the contract were not disclosed by the Pelicans, but as the eighth pick in the draft, Daniels is expected to earn in the vicinity of $US4.4 million in his first season.
The NBA regular season is scheduled to start in October.
Meanwhile, Maryborough's Matthew Dellavedova is making a bid to return to the NBA with the Sacramento Kings.
After leading the Boomers to three wins in FIBA World Cup qualifying matches last week, Dellavedova made the trip to Las Vegas where he is working out with the Kings.
Sacramento's new head coach Mike Brown was Dellavedova's first coach at NBA level when he was a rookie with Cleveland.
Brown was an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors when Dellavedova was at his peak with Cleveland in the 2015 and 2016 NBA finals battles between the Warriors and Cavs.
Dellavedova, who turns 32 in September, missed last NBA season and played with Melbourne United in the NBL.
Dellavedova's NBA championship experience and leadership would be attractive to Brown, who is taking over a developing Kings' outfit.
