Sandhurst duo to mark special milestones

GABRIELLA Greene will join elite company this weekend, becoming only the fourth Sandhurst netballer to reach 200 games for the proud BFNL club.
The powerful and accurate Dragons goal shooter will bring up the milestone in the club's A-reserve clash against South Bendigo at the QEO.
She will join Bri Giddings, Erica Dalrymple-Monro and Jenna Sing as club 200-gamers.
A special day for Greene and, in particular, the Dragons will be marked by another fabulous milestone, with another great servant of the club Amy Coghlan playing her 150th game.
Maroon and blue is firmly entrenched in both players' DNA.
Greene has played her entire career at Sandhurst, starting in the 17-and-unders in 2009, and has along the way resisted plenty of offers to go elsewhere.
Her reasons for staying put are pure and simple and above all honourable.
Sandhurst is home.
"I've only ever played at Sandhurst; all my closest friends are mainly Sandhurst," Greene said.
"Dad and all my cousins and brothers and my grandfather played here.
"It's a rite of passage really.
"For me, netball has always been about fun, friendships and family and I can get all of that right here."
Along the journey there have been multiple premierships and grand final appearances, plenty of individual honours and countless fond memories and friendships forged.
Greene, who has often featured in A-grade over the years, estimates she has only missed playing in a grand final in about two years during her career for a return of five premierships.
Her last premiership in 2019 in A-reserve is one she will never forget for one not-so-happy memory.
She injured her Achilles in the final couple of minutes of the Dragons' victory over staunch rivals Kangaroo Flat.
Facing time on the sidelines in 2020, Greene was fortunate not to miss any netball when the season was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.
The 29-year-old admits to being quietly proud of her milestone and to be joining the 200-game club alongside some great friends, but won't let the occasion detract from her team's pursuit of success.
"It's nice to get there, but it's just another game I want us to win," she said.
"There are only three other girls who have played 200 games, so that's cool to be joining them.
"They're all great girls and two out of three (Giddings and Dalrymple-Monro) are still playing and building on their 200 and Jenna is a team manager, so they are still hanging around."
Greene is anticipating some friendly fire on Saturday, when she lines up on her cousin Stephanie Greene, who plays goal keeper for the Bloods.
Like Greene, Coghlan has been a permanent and much-loved presence at Sandhurst since arriving at the club a decade ago, after previously playing for a few years at Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
She joined then-boyfriend and now husband star midfielder Lee Coghlan at the Dragons and has never looked back.
Currently playing in defence in B-reserve and having previously played in B-grade, Coghlan has never shied from considering herself more of a 'social netballer' and 'club person'.
She admitted to being 'caught by surprise' by her 150th, particularly given she had not originally intended to take to the court this season.
"When COVID hit I planned not to play netball and have a baby and I wasn't intending on playing this year either," said the proud mother of 18-month-old Charlie.
"But the club, and my coach Rose Gallagher, asked me to come back with short numbers due to COVID, and everything that was going on, and I started playing again in round two (this year).
"It's a bit of a surprise, but it's been really nice getting back and playing for social reasons and staying fit.
"It's all about the involvement; coming to training each week and the social functions - winning is just a bonus for me."
While it may indeed be a bonus, Coghlan has certainly experienced her share of success and big wins at Sandhurst, having played in four premierships.
There is every chance she will get a crack at another with the B-reserve Dragons currently second on the ladder behind Kangaroo Flat, with both sides on 10-1.
But more than anything, Coghlan considers herself blessed to be around such a great bunch of girls and part of such a supportive club.
"I am just so grateful and fortunate that the club has been so supportive; they are so great with everything around kids," she said.
"I guess it's hard being a woman in sport, you worry about that time in life when you have kids and you are away.
"The club has been incredible, asking me to come back and supporting me around training.
"I am very, very fortunate to be playing at Sandhurst, which has such an understanding around women in sport."
