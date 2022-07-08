Bendigo Advertiser
Victorian train passengers can now report unwanted sexual behaviour via text: police

By Neve Brissenden
July 8 2022 - 6:30am
STOPIT: Victoria Police has launched a new sexual assault reporting measure. Picture: FILE

VICTORIA police has launched a new state-wide public transport safety measure allowing victims of unwanted sexual behaviour to report incidents via text message.

