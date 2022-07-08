Victorian train passengers can now report unwanted sexual behaviour via text: police

VICTORIA police has launched a new state-wide public transport safety measure allowing victims of unwanted sexual behaviour to report incidents via text message.
The service, STOPIT, sends victims a link to provide information to a dedicated team of transit police about what's happened.
To initiate the service, commuters can text 'STOPIT' to 0499 455 455.
The announcement comes as a young woman told a Bendigo court she was too scared to continue using public transport after being sexually assualted by a 25-year-old White Hills man.
The first of its kind in Australia, STOPIT was modelled on a similar service in the UK, which was credited with empowering victims and bystanders to come forward.
People using the service will be able to notify police about six different types of unwanted behaviours including unwanted sexual behaviour, suspicious behaviour, threatening and offensive behaviour, obscene and racist language, drug and alcohol-related incidents, and graffiti and property damage.
The person reporting the unwanted behaviour is then directed to a digital form and asked to submit details of the incident including the time, date, location, public transport carriage number and a photo if they wish.
Information from notifications will be used to help police identify and hold perpetrators to account.
Police worked with the Department of Transport, public transport operators, the Public Transport Users Association and women's advocacy groups in the development of the service.
Superintendent Alison Boyes said research showed people who were subjected to unwanted sexual behaviour often do not report it at the time out of safety concerns or because they don't know how to make a complaint.
"Most incidents of unwanted sexual behaviour on public transport go unreported and we are determined to change that," she said.
We have a very high rate of identifying offenders for reported incidents so by telling us, we can do something about it.- Superintendent Alison Boyes
"Years of research and dedication has gone into creating this service to ensure it's accessible to anyone, anytime."
The service will be state-wide and available on trains immediately before being rolled out to buses and trams at the end of August.
Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au
