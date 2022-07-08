Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

LVFNL: Bulldogs' defence to be put to the test in blockbuster showdown

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated July 8 2022 - 4:46am, first published 3:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pyramid Hill hosts Marong in a Loddon Valley league blockbuster on Saturday. Picture: ADAM BOURKE

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.