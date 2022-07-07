Weekend football preview, selections, how they match-up - BFNL, HDFNL, LVFNL

2.20pm Saturday at Eaglehawk.
Been a scratchy past month for the Hawks, who have slipped from fourth to seventh after going 1-3 over their past four games.
Only win in their past four games has been by one point over Castlemaine, while for a club that is regarded as having one of the toughest grounds for visiting teams to win at, the Hawks have lost four in a row at home by an average of 39 points.
Still, they will start favourites against the eighth-placed Kangaroo Flat that has shown this year it can beat the teams below it (Castlemaine and Maryborough), but not those above it.
Last time: Eaglehawk 21.11 (137) def Kangaroo Flat 12.16 (88).
Since 2010: Eaglehawk 19; Kangaroo Flat 4.
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
A massive game in the context of the finals aspirations for the Dragons and Bloods.
Both sides are among the logjam of three teams from fifth to seventh that are separated by a game, with the Bloods (6-5) in fifth position, four points clear of the chasing Dragons (5-6).
The Bloods will take plenty of confidence out of their last outing against Eaglehawk when it was a game of similar stakes in terms of significance for their finals prospects and after a slow start they got better as the match wore on to win by 22 points.
They will also take the confidence of having beaten the Dragons in their earlier encounter by eight points.
Sandhurst is coming off a 23-point loss to Strathfieldsaye in a game where Matt Thornton kicked five goals, but the Dragons will have to make do without the veteran forward until round 18 while he's overseas.
Unfortunately for fellow veteran Lee Coghlan, what would have been his 200th game for the Dragons on Saturday will have to wait, with the skipper to be sidelined with a hamstring injury.
High stakes game, two traditional rivals on the QEO - the stage is set for a beauty.
Last time: South Bendigo 14.10 (94) def Sandhurst 12.14 (86).
Since 2010: Sandhurst 17; South Bendigo 6.
2.20pm Saturday at Kyneton.
After copping a 10-goal hiding from rivals Gisborne last round, the chance presents for Kyneton to dust itself off and have a crack straight-up again against another of the competition's benchmarks in the Storm.
The Tigers pushed the Storm for the best part of three quarters in their round three meeting at Tannery Lane - this time, though, they will have the home ground advantage on their side where they are always a much tougher proposition.
No Cameron Manuel (suspension) is a blow for the Tigers given his X-factor capabilities both forward and midfield.
The Storm are coming off a pair of wins over Sandhurst (23 points) and Eaglehawk (26) in their past two games during which the midfield duo of Jake Moorhead and Cal McCarty have combined for 157 possessions, 34 clearances and 18 effective tackles.
Last time: Strathfieldsaye 18.15 (123) def Kyneton 11.11 (77).
Since 2010: Strathfieldsaye 18; Kyneton 2.
2.20pm Saturday at Castlemaine.
For the first time since the 2018 season the BFNL ladder is showing Castlemaine with more than one win on the board, which is a step forward for the Magpies, but there's still a long way to go in terms of becoming competitive week-to-week.
Would expect the ladder-leading Gisborne to win this comfortably, but hopefully, the Magpies can make much more of a fist of it than their past six games against the Bulldogs in which they have been outscored a combined 170 goals to 14.
Last time: Gisborne 34.21 (225) def Castlemaine 0.2 (2).
Since 2010: Gisborne 19; Castlemaine 3.
2.20pm Saturday at Maryborough.
For a side that is still yet to win a game, the Magpies have no dramas getting their hands on the ball, but are lacking key targets inside 50.
No such concerns though for the Bulldogs, who have five players who have kicked at least a dozen goals and make the trip to Princes Park with three big wins in a row behind them over Kangaroo Flat (116 points), South Bendigo (93) and Strathfieldsaye (58).
Last time: Golden Square 36.19 (235) def Maryborough 2.5 (17).
Since 2010: Golden Square 21; Maryborough 1.
Luke West (45) - Eaglehawk, South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Golden Square.
Richard Jones (45) - Eaglehawk, Sandhurst, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Golden Square.
Adam Bourke (44) - Eaglehawk, South Bendigo, Strathfieldsaye, Gisborne, Golden Square.
2.15pm Saturday at Pyramid Hill.
Hard to see this not being the grand final preview given just how far ahead of the rest of the competition the Bulldogs and Panthers have shown themselves to be.
Between them the imposing Bulldogs (10-0, 298.4%) and Panthers (10-1, 294.7%) are a combined 20-1, with those 20 wins by an average of 91 points.
The only loss either side has suffered was when the Bulldogs beat the Panthers by 12 points in round four.
The cornerstone of the Bulldogs' unbeaten record has been a measly defence that is conceding an average of just 38 points per game, while the Panthers have regularly booted cricket scores, averaging 147 points a game.
All the signs point to an absolute belter that will likely decide who finishes on top of the ladder come round 18.
Last time: Pyramid Hill 13.9 (87) def Marong 11.9 (75).
Since 2010: Pyramid Hill 21; Marong 5.
2.15pm Saturday at Mitiamo.
Big milestone day at Mitiamo with veteran Lucas Matthews coming back into the Superoos side and playing his 400th career senior game.
Matthews returns to a Superoos' side that is sitting third, but coming off its biggest loss for eight years last week when belted by Marong by 94 points and will be determined to respond at home against a Demons outfit that is coming off a bye and hunting its third win of the season.
Last time: Mitiamo 8.9 (57) def Calivil United 7.6 (48).
Since 2010: Calivil United 15; Mitiamo 13.
2.15pm Saturday at Bridgewater.
Would be the elimination final preview if the ladder was to stay as is, with the Mean Machine sitting fourth and the Bears in fifth.
No Andrew Collins (suspension) for the Mean Machine this week leaves Bridgewater without one of its key avenues to goal, while the Bears will be determined to go into the bye next week with a much better showing under their belt than last Saturday's 94-point loss to Pyramid Hill when they didn't kick their first goal until late in the final term.
Last time: Bridgewater 12.15 (87) def BL-Serpentine 8.11 (59).
Since 2010: Bridgewater 22; BL-Serpentine 5.
2.15pm Saturday at Inglewood.
Earlier in the season didn't have to think twice about tipping the Blues when they played the Maroons.
The Blues duly won by 25 points and at the time were 3-1 and the talk of the LVFNL, but are 0-7 since, presenting an opportunity here for bottom team Newbridge to target its third win.
Last time: Inglewood 11.13 (79) def Newbridge 8.6 (54).
Since 2010: Newbridge 19; Inglewood 3.
Luke West (38) - Marong, Mitiamo, Bridgewater, Inglewood.
Adam Bourke (36) - Marong, Mitiamo, Bridgewater, Newbridge.
2.15pm Saturday at North Bendigo.
When you're on the bottom of the ladder there's no easy games, but this Saturday continues a particularly tough stretch for the Bombers, with this the third of their four matches in a row against top four teams.
The Bombers showed plenty in the first half against Mount Pleasant last week, the next challenge is to be better for longer at the Atkins Street fortress of the Bulldogs, who have won their past three games during which Hakeem Johnson has kicked three bags of six.
Last time: North Bendigo 17.19 (121) def Leitchville-Gunbower 6.6 (42).
Since 2010: North Bendigo 19; Leitchville-Gunbower 10.
2.15pm Saturday at Colbinabbin.
After knocking the rust off last week following a two-week break with a 34-point win over White Hills, the Grasshoppers should be better for the run when they host the Saints.
The Saints have lost their past three, but there were much better signs last week against North Bendigo when they had their chances to win, but inaccuracy (11.16) cost them dearly.
The Saints can't let good sides off the hook with poor kicking and the same applies this week given the calibre of their opposition.
Last time: Colbinabbin 15.7 (97) def Heathcote 10.4 (64).
Since 2010: Colbinabbin 15; Heathcote 8.
2.15pm Saturday at Elmore.
The Bloods and Demons head into this clash both striving to halt their mid-season slides - Elmore, which has had consecutive weeks off, has lost its past three games; White Hills has lost four in a row.
Despite the 0-4 record for the Demons over the past month they are still right in the finals hunt sitting a game behind fifth-placed Heathcote, so still plenty in the season to play for with the fixture opening up for them over the next five rounds.
Last time: White Hills 19.11 (125) def Elmore 17.6 (108).
Since 2010: White Hills 17; Elmore 5.
2.15pm Saturday at Toolleen.
Co-coaches Darren Walsh and Adam Baird (still injured) have the Blues humming along nicely in second position with a 10-2 record and five wins in a row.
Big blow, though, for the Blues last week losing in-form forward Mitch Bennett to an ankle injury, with an MRI scan still needed to determine the extent.
No doubt the Hawks will give an honest effort as they do every week, but the Blues at home should have too much class.
Last time: Mount Pleasant 20.13 (133) def Huntly 4.8 (32).
Since 2010: Huntly 14; Mount Pleasant 9.
Adam Bourke (45) - North Bendigo, Colbinabbin, White Hills, Mount Pleasant.
Luke West (42) - North Bendigo, Colbinabbin, White Hills, Mount Pleasant.
