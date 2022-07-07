HDFNL finals race to go down to the wire

The verdict: While a fourth-place finish at the end of the home and away season is the most likely scenario, the Grasshoppers have a few things in their favour in a bid to snatch third place from Mount Pleasant. First, they have a game in hand on the Blues. Second, their next four matches are against teams ranked lower than them on the ladder, including three they have beaten. And third, should the Blues falter somewhere along the way, the Grasshoppers will have the chance to knock them over in the final round of the season. Either way, the Grasshoppers will certainly shape the finals with all five of their remaining games against teams already in the five, or fighting to get in.