Manuel two-game penalty remains in place after Tigers' appeal dismissed

KYNETON will be without its star mid/forward Cameron Manuel for two big games coming up in the BFNL with his suspension remaining in place.
The Tigers on Wednesday night took the two-match suspension handed to Manuel last week for striking Sam Graham in the first quarter of their round 11 loss to Gisborne through the AFL Victoria appeals process.
However, the appeal was dismissed leaving Manuel, who has kicked 24 goals in his first season at the club, sidelined for the fourth-placed Tigers' next two games against Strathfieldsaye and South Bendigo.
Meanwhile, Bridgewater gun Andrew Collins will miss Saturday's Loddon Valley Football-Netball League match against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine after receiving a one-match suspension on Wednesday night.
Collins was found guilty on a report of "intentionally or carelessly bumping or making forceful contact to an opponent from front-on when that player had their head over the ball" against Inglewood last week.
