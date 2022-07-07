HDFNL decision still to be made on potential expansion to 11 clubs

THERE has been no official steps taken yet in the potential moves of Maiden Gully YCW and Marong to the Heathcote District Football-Netball League.
The Eagles and Panthers have both made presentations in recent weeks to the HDFNL and its clubs as they pursue a move from the Loddon Valley Football-Netball League.
While the prospect of the Eagles and Panthers becoming the 10th and 11th clubs in the HDFNL was discussed at a meeting on Wednesday night, it has been yet to be ratified by the board.
The Bendigo Advertiser understands that the Eagles and Panthers have the support of the majority of HDFNL clubs for joining the competition next year.
The HDFNL board will meet next week where the Eagles and Panthers as potential new clubs will be further discussed.
If the Eagles and Panthers are given the green light by the HDFNL, they would both then need to be cleared by the LVFNL to make the move to switch leagues.
