Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

HDFNL decision still to be made on potential expansion to 11 clubs

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated July 7 2022 - 4:46am, first published 4:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maiden Gully YCW and Marong are seeking to join the HDFNL from the LVFNL.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.