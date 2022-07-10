Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Double bill show at The Capital theatre - Stardust and The Mission - calls on Marist Brass Band

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated July 10 2022 - 6:43am, first published 6:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BRINGING THE BRASS: Marist Brass Band members Rachael Hamilton, Aidan Ratcliff and president Sally Spark with assistance dog River will take to The Capital stage this week. Picture: CHRIS PEDLER

Six members of the Marist Brass Band will join a double header show at The Capital on July 13.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.