Six members of the Marist Brass Band will join a double header show at The Capital on July 13.
The performance will ABC presenter and performer Joel Carnegie in Stardust before Gunditjmara actor Tom Molyneux performs in The Mission after the interval.
Both shows, held back to back on the same night, will feature music from the Marist Brass Band.
Marist Brass Band treasurer Mark Thompson said the group was looking different opportunities to perform.
"We've been looking for ways to get back in to the community and talking about events we can get involved with," he said.
"Bendigo Venues and Events contacted us for this and because it was using half a dozen members, we were able to fit it into our schedule because smaller groups are easier to manage."
The double bill begins with Stardust, which tells the story of Col Brain - Joel Carnegie's grandfather.
Brain, a bandleader and trumpet player, put his prized possessions in a cupboard and locked it before he died. Carnegie uncovers the time capsule and tells the story of his grandfather.
The Mission follows Allan McDonald, one of the first Aboriginal soldiers from Victoria to enlist for war and who fought at Gallipoli and Beersheba.
Gunditjmara actor Tom Molyneux - McDonald's great great nephew, tells of his uncles struggle after returning from war and being denied a soldier's settlement.
Thompson said the band has a number of compositions and performances in each show.
"There are a few items in the first half," he said. "Some old traditional stuff and marches to illustrate the traditional side of his grandfathers life with the band.
"Then a couple of swing items and another new composition called Col's Theme, which is a nice piece written by an Australian composer.
"The second half has the same sort of thing, with the music being relevant to the show."
It will be a swift return to the Capital stage after the Marist Brass Band performed at the Bendigo Competitions recently, winning the ensemble section.
They have also established a program for musicians looking to gain more experience.
"We have about 15 regulars and have started a learner program with another 15," he said.
"Something we are focusing on is getting people learning. It is good for us to show people that there is opportunities to play once (young performers are) out of school."
Thompson said coming out of the pandemic, the music landscape feels different.
"Things have change in ways we didn't really expect," he said. "The opportunities feel really different.
"Going to play in the community isn't as easy as it once was. There is a lot more planning involved.
"But it is good to get out as much as we can again. With the band we have got, we are really looking for things we haven't done before."
Stardust and The Mission featuring the Marist Brass Band is at The Capital on July 13. Visit gotix.com.au for tickets.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
