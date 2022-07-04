Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Federal government's latest initiative to lift small businesses

Neve Brissenden
By Neve Brissenden
Updated July 4 2022 - 7:15am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE federal government has unveiled its latest plan to support small businesses with a significant amendment to the Commonwealth Procurement Rules (CPRs) which will now see small and medium sized businesses able to benefit from government spending contracts.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neve Brissenden

Neve Brissenden

Journalist

Political and general news reporter for The Bendigo Advertiser. contact: neve.brissenden@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.