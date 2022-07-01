The number of COVID cases in central Victoria has continued to fall according to the Department of Health statistics.
Greater Bendigo recorded 162 new infections in the last 24 hours, down from 175 new cases in Friday's figures.
There are 1160 active cases in the municipality which is also a drop from Friday's 1182.
Most of the city's cases were found in postcodes 3550 (64), 3551 (46), 3555 (28) and 3556 (13). Heathcote recorded five new cases, up from three new cases on Friday.
Elsewhere in the region, Loddon Shire had eight new cases after seven recorded on Friday, but the remaining local government areas had drops in new cases.
Buloke and Gannawarra Shires recorded three each, Central Goldfields had nine, Macedon had 46 and Mount Alexander had 20.
There are 6424 new COVID cases across the state with the total of active cases at 45,414 according to the Department of Health.
Both these figures are an improvement on figures released yesterday, with 699 fewer active cases across Victoria and a massive 2428 fewer new cases.
These lower numbers have come through despite a particular spike in PCR tests - with 12,231 conducted yesterday in a significant rise from 7498 on June 30. 2292 PCR tests and 4132 rapid tests came back positive.
Tragically, 13 lives were lost yesterday. Our thoughts go out to their loved ones. Four people remain ventilated, and 462 people are hospitalised.
Welcome to the weekend Bendigo! It's education reporter Lucy Williams here working to bring you the latest and greatest this weekend.
To kick us off, here's the latest weather from the region.
Greater Bendigo can expect a top of 13 degrees with a minimum of one, yikes.
And something for us to all get excited about, there will be a chance of frost. Just in case you weren't cold enough.
North of the municipality, Echuca can expect similar weather and can look forward to a bit of sun.
Castlemaine residents might want to rug up, with southerly winds of 15 to 20 kilometres per hour expected across the course of the day.
