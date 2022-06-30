Greater Bendigo has reported almost 100 fewer daily COVID cases on Friday than it did Thursday.
According to the Department of Health the municipality recorded 175 new infections in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases across Bendigo is now 1182, a drop from the 1280 it had on Thursday.
Most of the city's cases were found in the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. Heathcote noted an additional two infections.
Elsewhere in the state both Buloke and Loddon Shire reported seven new infections while Campaspe Shire recorded 48 over the course of the last 24 hours.
Central Goldfields (13), Gannawarra (eight) and Macedon Ranges (61) also recorded new cases.
Mount Alexander reported an additional 34 coronavirus infections overnight, a rise from yesterday.
Morning Bendigo and happy Friday, Maddy Fogarty reporting in with your latest COVID stats. I'm sure I'm not the only one relieved to see those numbers going down.
In the last 24 hours, Victoria has recorded 8057 new coronavirus infections, 1869 fewer daily infections than the state recorded on Thursday.
Across the state there are now 46,113 active cases and 465 people are in hospital.
Currently, 21 Victorians are in the ICU and four are on ventilators. Seventeen people have died with the virus in the last 24 hours.
Vaccination rates are rising slowly, with 68.3 per cent of eligible Victorians (those aged 16 and over) having received their booster.
Of Victorians aged 12 and over, 94.6 per cent have had two doses of coronavirus vaccine.
The health service did however say it would continue to supply the Central Goldfields with rapid antigen tests.
