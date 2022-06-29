Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Watch

PREMIER DATA: Big numbers again for Magpies' Latch | ROUND 11 PLAYER STATS

By Luke West
June 29 2022 - 5:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maryborough's Liam Latch. Picture: ANTHONY PINDA

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.