PREMIER DATA: Big numbers again for Magpies' Latch | ROUND 11 PLAYER STATS

READ MORE: BFNL round 11: Stats what I'm talkin' about
MARYBOROUGH'S Liam Latch has joined the list of BFNL players to rack up 40-plus touches in multiple games this year.
Advertisement
Midfielder Latch was credited by Premier Data with 41 disposals in Maryborough's loss to Castlemaine last Saturday - a figure that would most likely be a bit higher given the last 20 minutes of the game weren't recorded.
Latch's 41 disposals (24 kicks, 17 handballs) came a week after he racked up 45 touches for the Magpies against Kangaroo Flat.
There are now nine players who have had multiple 40-plus possession games across the 11 rounds - Maryborough's Aidan Hare (four), Coby Perry (three) and Latch (two), Gisborne's Brad Bernacki (three), Strathfieldsaye's Jake Moorhead (three) and Callum McCarty (two), Kyneton's Frazer Driscoll (two), Golden Square's Jake Thrum (two) and South Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury (three).
Latch was the No.3 ranked player for the round last weekend with 152 points.
The top two ranked players were Golden Square forward Joel Brett (165 points) and Storm midfielder Moorhead (163).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.